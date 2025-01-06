‘Forever an icon’: ‘Drag Race UK’ fans mourn as season one winner The Vivienne tragically dies at 32

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are in mourning after it was announced that the first winner of the series’ UK version, The Vivienne, has tragically passed away at the age of 32.

Known offstage as James Lee Williams, the beloved performer’s death was revealed by their public relations representative, Simon Jones, on Jan. 5. “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” the representative wrote. “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle.” The message gushed over their family’s pride in “the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career,” before requesting time and privacy “to process and grieve.”

In a follow-up post, Jones described The Vivienne as “a close friend, a client and someone I loved very much,” and said the announcement of their passing was “words I never ever wanted to write.” Details around the cause of their death were not revealed, but the Drag Race alum was active on social media in the days leading up to the announcement. Just last week, The Vivienne urged followers on Instagram to support SAHIR, the largest and oldest LGBTQ+ and HIV charity in Liverpool, England. “Join me in giving back this year,” the performer wrote, “the work they do is incredible.”

Alongside their Drag Race credits — which included being crowned the winner of the first season of the UK spinoff — The Vivienne was known for their musical theater ventures in London’s West End production of The Wizard of Oz, as well as their solo music career and various reality TV appearances. The drag queen also placed third in the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice. News of their untimely passing has been met with widespread grief among fans and notable names in the Drag Race universe.

Michelle Visage — who serves as a judge on the UK and US versions of Drag Race — paid tribute on social media, sharing images of the late performer on Instagram. “I don’t know how to say how I feel,” Visage wrote. “I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.” Elsewhere, UK Drag Race contestant Tia Kofi called the death “an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world,” while fellow competitor Bimini Bon-Boulash said she was “in total shock” in the wake of the news.

For her part, Australian drag queen Courtney Act said she was “heartbroken,” with Jinkx Monsoon — who appeared alongside them in Drag Race All Stars 7 — said her fellow performer “made her mark in our hearts and on her stages.” Tributes were also led by their legions of fans, with many taking to social media to describe them as “forever an icon,” express their grief, and reflect on the drag queen’s enduring legacy. “I had to read it again three times because I couldn’t believe it,” one user wrote on X. “What a genuine and talented person she was.”

Other fans remembered them for being “funny, smart, kind, and courageous,” and lamented their death as a “MASSIVE loss for everyone.” Williams was born in Wales in 1992, and adopted their stage name in honor of their love for fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. “What a year it’s been,” The Vivenne wrote in a 2024 wrap up Instagram post on Boxing Day. “Here’s to reaching new heights and achieving dreams in 25.”

