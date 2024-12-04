‘Wonderful wizard of Aus’: Alternate Aussie ‘Wicked’ proves it would’ve been just as popular if it was set in the real-life Oz

Wicked could’ve been equally as enthralling if it were set in the actual land of Oz, as proven by recent renditions of the movie musical’s most famous songs by an Australian TikTok user.

Taking to the platform to offer his take on “Popular” and “What Is This Feeling?” — both lifted from the Broadway musical — TikToker Tyler Warwick (@tyler_warwick) fueled fan interest in an Australian-set version of the movie with his accent-heavy delivery. For “What Is This Feeling?”, Warwick is seen portraying both Elphaba and Glinda, recreating the movie’s iconic book dance choreography while belting out the distinctive inflections of his home country.

Naturally then, the lyric “loathing you” sounds a lot more like “loarthing yor,” while “truly” and “deeply” get their Aussie twist with “truerly” and “deeploi”. Meanwhile, the titular lyric for “Popular” takes the final two letters as more of a suggestion, with Warwick instead repeating “popul-ahhh” while offering his take on the movie’s wardrobe scene. In perhaps the biggest tell-tale sign that this is an Australian version, Warwick sings the word “know” in an accent inflection that has become the country’s trademark: “naur.”

That the TikToker delivers such a flawless rendition while donning a pink dress, multiple wigs and green face paint is simply the cherry on top of this hilarious recreation, and the algorithm seems to agree. Warwick amassed millions of views across both TikTok videos, with many viewers flocking to the comments to suggest that perhaps an Aussie version of Wicked should be made. “Wonderful wizard of Aus,” one user commented in reference to the character of Oz, with another adding that in this alternate Aus/Oz universe, “Glinda would try to have a pet kangaroo.”

Others suggested that Aussie heartthrob “Hugh Jackman could be Glinda” (he certainly has the musical theater chops), or declared that they need Warick’s version of “THE MOVIE TO DROP NOW.” For what it’s worth, there is an Australian cast of Wicked who perform the Broadway show during its Aussie runs, but even they are required to use American accents, making Warwick’s version all the more original.

While the chances of an Australian version actually making it to screen are slim, fans from Down Under were able to get their Wicked fix last month, when the movie had its world premiere in the city of Sydney with co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in attendance. When interviewed by Vogue about their knowledge of the country, it was Erivo who was basically an Aussie citizen, knowing Australia’s capital city, the word for a baby kangaroo, and the shorthand slang for “biscuit.”

While it’s undoubtedly the funniest moment, Warwick’s Wicked video isn’t the only one that has made waves on TikTok. Last week, Marissa Bode — who stars as Nessarose in the film — took to the platform to call out the “hurtful” comments that have been leveled against her character’s disability online.

Before that, TikTok creators were the source of frustration from Erivo, who criticized users that had altered the movie poster to cover her eyes. With all that hullabaloo clogging up our Wicked-filled algorithms, it’s nice for someone like Warwick to go viral with his clear love (or perhaps given his birthplace, lorve) for the musical. Up next, “Defying Gravity”, but since Australia is south of the equator, maybe that’s just “Right Way Up”?

