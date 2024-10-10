‘It’s happening!!!’: Hugh Jackman announces his next exciting project before informing Ryan Reynolds he’s not invited

The dust has barely settled on Deadpool & Wolverine and Hugh Jackman is already moving on to the next project, but not without getting a little dig in at Ryan Reynolds first.

Taking to social media on October 10, Jackman shared a video announcing his next Hollywood venture, but Marvel fans might’ve noticed something familiar about where the clip was filmed.

In the video, the Australian actor is seated in the very same living room set where he was first revealed to be joining the Deadpool universe (remember when we all collectively lost our minds?), and just like that clip, this new one also features an appearance from Reynolds.

“A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I’d be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine,” Jackman said, “it was the time of my life.” Yeah, I imagine a long-awaited threequel that marked your return to the MCU after a years-long hiatus and grossed $1 billion would probably be the “time of your life.”

While this preamble seemed to hint that perhaps some MCU-related news was coming (as fans pointed out in the comments), Jackman quickly revealed that the video was to announce From New York With Love, a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall slated for next year.

“I’ve been wondering what comes next,” Jackman said of his upcoming headlining concert series, “this is my time”. Jackman went on to relay some of the details around the concert series — which starts in January 2025 and continues on select weekends in April, May, June, July and August — but the background music keeps us from hearing exactly what the live shows will entail.

Instead, Jackman and Reynolds continue their hilarious bromantic streak and explain the live shows through various slapstick gestures, leading the Deadpool actor to ask whether he will be a part of From New York With Love. “On stage? No,” Jackman says when his co-star asks if he’ll appear in the shows, “but in my heart? Yes.”

“I’ve won the friendship lottery,” Reynolds replied. While the actor’s exclusion from Jackman’s shows means we won’t see more of their undeniable comedic chemistry, From New York With Love still promises to be a stellar project for the actor. It’s being billed as a career retrospective for Jackman, and will include songs from his previous musical credits in shows and movies like The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man.

While it’s not all that clear why Reynolds was needed for the announcement video (the pair have made a habit of promoting projects that aren’t Deadpool & Wolverine), it’s nonetheless exciting to see Jackman step out of the X-Men suit and pay homage to his live performance roots.

It makes sense, too, since the actor received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the musical Les Misérables. From New York With Love marks Jackman’s first series of live shows since The Man. The Music. The Show, a one-man show that toured across the globe in 2019.

In the time since, he has starred in films like Bad Education, Free Guy (alongside Reynolds, of course), and The Son. In terms of his future projects beyond the live shows, Jackman will appear in The Death of Robin Hood, an A24-produced drama co-starring Jodie Comer.

