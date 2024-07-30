How Much Was Hugh Jackman Paid For ‘Deadpool 3’?

Deadpool & Wolverine has annihilated the box office since its release, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan who wasn’t blown away by Hugh Jackman‘s performance.

Ryan Reynolds obviously brought his signature wit to the role of Deadpool, but Jackman, in his tenth appearance as Wolverine, effectively stole the show. He was dramatic and scary and charismatic in equal measure, and he was, unsurprisingly, well-paid for his efforts.

Salaries for superhero films have ballooned since Jackman first donned the Adamantium claws, and the difference between his paycheck for X-Men in 2000 and Deadpool 3 is night and day. We get why he decided to come back.

What was Hugh Jackman’s salary on Deadpool & Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman has proven to be one of the most consistent box office draws of the 21st century. He’s led multiple blockbusters, and his tenure as Wolverine has been especially successful. He’s the most beloved actor in franchise history, so it makes sense that he demands a higher payday than nearly anybody else involved in the X-Men. This practice was upended, somewhat, with Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Things reported that both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were paid an estimated $20 million for their roles in Deadpool & Wolverine. This lines up with the salaries that both have been given to play their iconic characters in the past. Reynolds was technically paid $22 million for Deadpool 2, but the widely held belief among Hollywood insiders is that the actor will be receiving part of the profits from the latest installment.

Jackman, meanwhile has been paid $20 million on two separate occasions to play Wolverine. He took a signifiant pay cut to star in Logan in 2017, but that was due to the film’s R rating and limited budget. A blockbuster like Deadpool & Wolverine, with a staggering budget of $200 million, would have had no problem matching the actor’s quote.

How much has Hugh Jackman made from X-Men films?

Hugh Jackman was only paid $500K for his performance in X-Men. Granted, the budget was significantly lower than most modern superhero films, as the genre had yet to prove itself as a viable commercial bet for Hollywood. Times have obviously changed. Jackman’s salary hiked up significantly each time he played the character in a sequel. He was paid $1 million for X2: X-Men United in 2003, and $5 million for X3: The Last Stand in 2006. By the time Jackman starred in the prequel X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009, his salary had skyrocketed to his now customary quote of $20 million.

According to The Things, Jackman also took home $20 million for The Wolverine in 2013. He made less in the fan-favorite blockbuster X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014, but that was theorized to be the result of having significantly less screen time than films prior. Still, Jackman was paid a cool $7 million for his time. All films considered, Jackman has earned over $45 million during his two and half decade run as Wolverine. This makes him one of the highest-paid actors in any franchise in Hollywood history.

