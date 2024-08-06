‘I think we found the next Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promote Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ with the funniest interview you ever did see

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are nearing the end of an extended worldwide press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine. However, as Blake Lively will debut a new film called It Ends With Us, Reynolds and Jackman joined forces again and crashed a press junket, turning it into the funniest interview you’ll ever see.

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. The project has been long in the works, with Jane the Virgin‘s Justin Baldoni directing and starring as Ryle Kincaid, with Blake Lively playing Lily Bloom. The film follows Lily as she overcomes a traumatic childhood and unknowingly starts an abusive relationship with Ryle. The film also stars Brandon Sklenar as the other love interest, Lily’s old flame Atlas, as well as supporting roles for Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) and Hasan Minhaj (The Daily Show).

With It Ends With Us scheduled for premiere on August 9, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman found a different way to promote the film.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman crushed It Ends With Us‘ Brandon Sklenar’s promo interview

In a five-minute interview called “Junket Crashers,” Reynolds, his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman take turns interviewing Sklenar, making him as uncomfortable as it gets. From a proposal from Reynolds’ mom to turn him into Ryan’s new dad, to questions about his glutes workout, Sklenar handled it as professionally as he could. While asking the questions, Reynolds proved that he really is the real-life Wade Wilson, his humor matching Deadpool’s to a T.

Reynolds joining the interview to help promote It Ends With Us isn’t surprising, as he and Blake Lively have proven many times that they are couple goals. However, his mom joining in to question Sklenar, as well as Jackman being as threatening as possible, is just the cherry on top.

However, the twist you never saw coming is that all three of them leave the interview completely enamored with Brandon Sklenar. At the end of the interview, which also included Sklenar fanboying over Jackman’s role in 2012’s Les Misérables, Reynolds, Tammy, and Jackman all wear sweaters similar to the one Sklenar wore while they raved over the actor. Even more, Jackman made the biggest revelation: “I think we found the next Wolverine.” Those are really big words there, Jackman.

Blake Lively also promoted Deadpool & Wolverine

Before we found out Ryan Reynolds’ entire family is in Deadpool & Wolverine and that Blake Lively really played Lady Deadpool, the Gossip Girl alum hyped the film ahead of its release. She took credit for all the millennial references in the film, and gushed about feeling “seen.”

Lively noted that she should “be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks,” but couldn’t help but praise the film, adding that, “it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times.”

The It Ends With Us star also attended the superhero film’s premiere with the perfect Lady Deadpool-inspired outfit, having a lot of fun by bringing model Gigi Hadid in a Wolverine-themed yellow outfit. A couple who promotes each other films together, stays together, and we love to see it.

