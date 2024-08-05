‘HE USED EVERY CHANCE TO NAME DROP HER’: ‘Deadpool’ fans are loving Ryan Reynolds’ Blake Lively hype, but could he have gone even further?

Just about everyone thinks Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are couple goals, and there is no denying the sheer awesomeness of their playful attitude and hilarious banter. So, when Marvel fans heard there was going to be a Lady Deadpool cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, the only right choice was Lively!

TikToker taylitaisamamacit made a short video reminding us of why we all ship this relationship so hard. In the clip, she applies red lipstick while audio from Gossip Girl plays in the background. The text on the screen reads, “Husband goals is Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool saying there are 206 bones in the human body, 207 if he’s watching Gossip Girl. And that he was going to tell Blake when Wolverine was ‘making a move’ on him.” She ended her message by noting how she loved Blake Lively’s commentary and the nod to the line in The Proposal (the 2009 romantic comedy that Reynolds starred in alongside Sandra Bullock).

Everyone was hyped about the identity of Lady Deadpool

Fans have reacted to the video, and the comment section of the post indicates that many people found the dialogue in the film exceptional. Plus, there were so many brilliant hints about her identity before it was confirmed. “Let’s not forget the comment about how hot lady deadpool was after just having a baby,” a comment reads. “My favorite I immediately looked at my husband when he said the gossip girl part and was like his wife plays in gossip girl,” another weighed in.

Other comments include, “IT WAS SO CUTE HE USED EVERY CHANCE TO NAME DROP HER,” “I loveddd the commentary in this!!!,” and “It was all so funny and cute.”

The only real letdown in the film is that Lady Deadpool was never actually unmasked, and it would have been so much better if she had been. Fans speculated about her real-life identity months before the film was released, and it feels like a missed opportunity. They could have done so much more, right?! So, how do we even know it was her? Well, that moment came when Lively finally answered the question on everyone’s minds with a lengthy Instagram post.

Lively posted a bunch of pictures, including photos of her from the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere, where she rocked a custom-made red bodysuit. In the caption, she explained how the character had been in the works for much longer than we realized, and she was the original inspiration. “In 2010, @robliefeld drew an unmasked Lady Deadpool for the first time, go to the next slide for his words. @deadpoolmovie wasn’t real. And Rob had no idea I was working with @vancityreynolds. 12 years later I read Rob’s post. A year after that, @deadpoolmovie 3 was filmed. And today it’s in theaters. The universe has such a magical sense of humor sometimes.”

Despite desperately wishing for an unmasking, we can’t complain too much because Deadpool & Wolverine lived up to expectations. It was also a family affair: Reynolds and Lively’s daughter, Inez, played Kidpool, and Odin is credited as Babypool (they have four kids in total, so the Marvel Universe could get a lot more creative in the future if they so desire).

