Wait, was Ryan Reynolds’ entire family in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’ The end credits explained

Deadpool & Wolverine was hinting at many cameos for months, including famous celebrities and returning characters. The film delivered, including even more cameos than we expected, like Ryan Reynolds‘ entire family.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Wade Wilson a.k.a. Deadpool, sharing the spotlight with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who returns to the superhero world after his apparent demise in 2017’s Logan. As they officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two form a team consisting of characters whose MCU universe disappeared. However, on the way, they also run into the Deadpool Corps, an army made up of other Deadpool variants from the multiverse.

One of them was heavily hinted at in the last trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine: Lady Deadpool. Since the trailer’s release, there has been heavy speculation the role might be played by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ wife, but there were other options like superstar Taylor Swift, or just Ryan Reynolds himself in a wig. So, who was it?

Deadpool & Wolverine’s end credits explained

Although Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t unmask Lady Deadpool — to the surprise and disappointment of some — the end credits clarify who portrays the character. The end credits confirm Blake Lively plays Lady Deadpool, just like many speculated. However, Lively isn’t the only person in Reynolds’ family to hold a credit in the new MCU film.

The end credits also include all four of his children that he shares with Lively: James, Betty, Inez, and Olin, whose name Reynolds and Lively revealed at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere. All of them have the sweetest role, but the cherry on top goes to Betty, who is credited as “Hugh Jackman Wrangler: Betty Reynolds.” While the credits don’t explain Betty’s duties, Reynolds previously expressed how much his four-year-old loves his co-star. “My four-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally,” he explained via PEOPLE. “And she expresses that love through unblinking violence,” he added. “So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might.”

His nine-year-old daughter, James, is credited as a “Screaming Mutant.” The actor previously explained that he took his eldest daughter to see the film, alongside his mother, and that they had a great time watching it. His other two children, Inez and Olin, are credited as Kidpool and Babypool, some of the Deadpool Corps variants.

Ryan Reynolds also has a different credit name for his version of Nicepool, which he plays. For Nicepool, he is credited as Gordon Reynolds, an original creation he invented for a 2016 interview celebrating GQ’s 2016 Men of the Year.

Considering how many people stay in theaters after an MCU movie ends to see the post-credits scenes, crediting his entire family was an Easter Egg that Ryan Reynolds knew fans would immediately discover.

