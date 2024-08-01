How long will ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ be in theaters?

Whether you saw Deadpool & Wolverine on opening night or it’s still on your summer 2024 to-do list, no one can deny the hype and excitement. But how long will fans get to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds on the big screen together?

While there are certain movies that we’re all totally fine to watch at home (a cheesy horror remake comes to mind), it’s pretty much unheard of to sit out a big Marvel release. So, if you want to see Deadpool & Wolverine a second time or you haven’t gotten around to it yet, you definitely want to know just how much longer you have.

How long will Deadpool and Wolverine stay in movie theaters?

Photo via Marvel Studios

While it’s unknown exactly how long Deadpool and Wolverine will be in theaters, it seems fair to guess that the film is going to stick around for a while given how much money it’s making. According to The Mirror, the movie will be in theaters for a minimum of 45 days. Since Deadpool & Wolverine came out on July 26th, 2024, it’s possible it will stay in theaters until at least September.

It’s interesting to think about how much movie releases have changed in the past few decades. I was a ’90s kid and remember waiting impatiently for my local Blockbuster to finally get a new release in (and remember the horror of seeing all those empty shelves). These days, we’re used to movies being available to stream pretty quickly after playing in theaters. But as IndieWire reported in 2023, some movies stay in theaters for several months if they’re extremely popular.

So if you’ve been too busy to see Deadpool & Wolverine yet, but are curious about the final credits and all the great songs in the film, you can rest assured that there’s still some time. Head to your neighborhood theater this weekend, buy a ticket and some (overpriced) popcorn, and get lost in this exciting story.

