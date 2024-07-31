Image Credit: Disney
Wade squeezes Logan's chest in Deadpool & Wolverine
Screenshot via Marvel Studios
All songs in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ confirmed

If you haven't stopped singing all the same ol' tunes from 'Deadpool & Wolverine', you're not the only one.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 06:58 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate fan service, being filled with all the awesome moments we all wanted to see. As its soundtrack was a millennial’s dream, let’s check out all the songs in the film.

Out in theaters now, Deadpool & Wolverine brings Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) into the MCU and they pair up — alongside a team of other superhero misfits — to save Wade’s universe.

The previous Deadpool installments were notorious for their use of pop culture references and songs, and, with Deadpool & Wolverine being the ultimate meta film, filled with references and Easter eggs, its soundtrack delivers.

Here are all the songs in Deadpool & Wolverine

  • “Only You” by The Platters
  • “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC
  • “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush and The Turnabouts
  • “Slash” by Stray Kids
  • “Glamorous” by Fergie
  • “Iris” by The Goo Goo Dolls
  • “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and The News
  • “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” by Waylon Jennings
  • “You Belong to Me” by Patsy Cline (featuring The Jordanaires)
  • “The Lady in Red” by Chris de Burgh
  • “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne
  • “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman, by Hugh Jackman and cast (soundtrack version and just a short snippet)
  • “You’re the One That I Want” by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
  • “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Jimmy Durante
  • “Make Me Lose Control” by Eric Carmen
  • “You’re All I Need to Get By” (With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) by Aretha Franklin
  • “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
  • “LFG (Theme From ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’)” by Rob Simonsen

All songs come at the right time, but there’s one that drew everyone’s attention.

Fans raved over Deadpool & Wolverine‘s opening sequence

Right off the bat, Deadpool impresses with a dance sequence to *NSYNC’s iconic song “Bye Bye Bye,” and fans can’t get enough of it. Although it’s not Ryan Reynolds dancing in the super suit — though we love to imagine he is — the moment is perfectly timed, and it features dance moves from the song’s official music video. The stunt double for the dance moment is Nick Pauley, who showed off his moves by doing the dance again on his TikTok.

@nickfpauley

It is the honor of my life to play Dancepool in #deadpoolandwolverine ❤️@Ryan Reynolds thank you so mich for such an incredible and life changing opportunity. Performing the priginal choreography created by Darrin Henson #deadpool #marvel #nsync

♬ Bye Bye Bye – From Deadpool and Wolverine Soundtrack – *NSYNC

Fans pooled up in his comments, praising his dance skills and calling “Dancepool” one of the best parts of the film.

The official Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack is available to stream on all music services.

