From ‘Music Man’ to ‘Les Mis,’ Hugh Jackman’s best musicals

There’s nothing like a leading man with depth and Hugh Jackman has it in spades. Not only does he make a darn good Wolverine, the Australian actor shines just as brightly in any genre he tries his hand.

Several decades into his storied career, there’s not much Jackman hasn’t tried. Getting his start in theater, Jackman became a household name when he starred in the 2000 film X-Men as the superhero Wolverine, a role he recently reprised in the highly-anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine. Though playing the hero is what put Jackman on the map, his love for song and dance never wavered.

Jackman has taken the chance to star in musicals several times throughout his career, a fact for which we’re eternally grateful. Don’t get me wrong; we love a good, angsty Jackman role, but one look at the man on stage and you can see why he’s a Tony Award-winning actor. In honor of the musical-loving thespian, here are the best musicals Jackman’s been a part of so far.

The Greatest Showman

Does The Greatest Showman absolutely butcher the true story of P.T. Barnum, one of the most prolific swindlers in history? Absolutely. And how!

Very little that happens in The Greatest Showman happened in real life and the movie certainly deserves criticism. But if you can turn your brain off for a moment and enjoy it for the spectacle it is, you’re in for a grand time. Jackman gives an entertaining performance as a largely fictionalized (and by all accounts, much kinder) Barnum, and his chemistry alongside Zac Efron, who plays a completely fictional character, is fun to watch.

Les Misérables

Generally speaking, there’s a lot to dislike about the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables but Jackman’s performance is one aspect we can appreciate. His powerful performance as Jean Valjean earned him his only Academy Award nomination to date and stands out in a somewhat lackluster adaptation. While not every moment is strong, at his best, Jackman brings a sense of desperation and vulnerability to the role. It’s surprising Jackman has yet to achieve EGOT status, but we’re glad his emotional turn in Les Mis was recognized with at least a nomination.

Happy Feet

Your life is divided into two halves: Before you realize George Miller wrote and directed Happy Feet and after. Once you realize the creator of the Mad Max franchise is also behind Happy Feet, the abundance of celebrities playing singing penguins suddenly makes a lot more sense. Jackman stars as Mumble’s dad Memphis, a penguin whose voice resembles that of Elvis Presley (naturally).

You may think I’m joking when I say this is one of Jackman’s best performances in a musical but I stand by it. Just listen to him sing that “Heartbreak Hotel/Kiss” mashup at the beginning of the film and tell me that doesn’t sound like a guy having the time of his life. Let’s give Happy Feet the love it deserves going forward, thank you.

The Music Man

Jackman has long professed his love for The Music Man, performing songs from the musical on Jay Leno and at the Tony Awards. Given how much preparation he’s done for the role (man’s basically been auditioning for this his whole life), it’s likely his turn as Professor Harold Hill is the performance of a lifetime. Sadly, the production is so recent that there are hardly any videos online and I have not had the fortune of seeing it live. Until then, I don’t want to rank this too high, but given how well he sings “Rock Island,” I’m not placing this any lower. Can we all agree to collectively petition Broadway to release the 4k recording of the musical? Cool, thanks.

Oklahoma!

Before he was Wolverine, Jackman was mostly known for his turn as Curly McLain in the 1998 West End revival of Oklahoma! The production was immortalized in a 1999 made-for-TV film and can be revisited at your leisure. If you haven’t watched it yet, Jackman absolutely shines in the role in a way he has yet to in any movie musical. A must-watch for any fans of musicals and/or Jackman.

The Boy From Oz

Jackman’s starring role as the late and great Australian entertainer Peter Allen in the 2004 Broadway production of The Boy From Oz earned him his first Tony Award. Reviews of the musical itself were mixed but most critics agreed Jackman’s performance was a delight. Fresh off his breakthrough as Wolverine and playing the title role of Van Helsing in well, Van Helsing, Jackman played against type as the flamboyant and flirtatious Allen. Allen left big shoes to fill but darn if Jackman doesn’t try his hardest to fill them. If this doesn’t prove he’s got star power and versatility, nothing will.

