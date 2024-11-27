The viral journalist who told Cynthia Erivo about ‘holding space’ for ‘Defying Gravity’ lyrics has clarified what exactly that means

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in recent days, you’ve likely encountered an extremely viral moment from the Wicked press tour, and now, the originator of the meme has clarified exactly what all the fuss is about.

In case you somehow missed it, the viral clip comes courtesy of an interview with Out.com journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist and the co-stars of the musical adaptation, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Just the interview, Gilchrist informs Erivo, who plays Elphaba, that Wicked fans have been “taking the lyrics to “Defying Gravity” and really holding space with that.” The revelation prompts an extremely earnest and emotional reaction from Erivo, who appears bewildered when replying that she “didn’t know that” people were holding space for the lyrics… whatever that means.

The cherry on top of the viral moment arrives when Grande, looking to support her emotional co-star, reaches not for Erivo’s arm or shoulder, but for her index finger, somehow adding more layers of strangeness to the whole interaction. Like most memes, it’s difficult to know exactly why this moment has overrun our algorithms, but it seems to be the hilarious concoction of Gilchrist’s confounding “holding space” comment, coupled with Erivo’s sincere reaction to it — despite it making absolutely zero sense. Add in Grande’s offer of an index finger embrace and you’ve got the makings of an instant meme classic.

So widespread is the meme that Gilchrist has become a star in her own right, to the point where she is now doing interviews and fielding questions about what exactly she meant by “holding space.” Speaking with Variety, the journalist said her use of the term was inspired by Tony Morrison, a senior executive at the queer organization, GLAAD. “He posted the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” before I did my interview,” Gilchrist recalled. “‘Holding space’ is being physically, emotionally and mentally present with someone or something.”

While that explanation still sounds like the therapy-talk that made the video viral in the first place, Gilchrist clarified that holding space “means being in the moment, not being distracted and feeling something on a cellular level.” In terms of lyrics, being undistracted and in the moment while listening means the song “can suddenly take on new meaning when you’re a queer person,” Gilchrist explained. Providing further context, the journalist said Donald Trump’s election win just days before her interview with Erivo allowed “Defying Gravity” to take on a new meaning.

“When Cynthia sings ‘I’m through accepting limits,’ there’s power in that,” Gilchrist said. “There’s a lot of resonance there right now for anyone who is marginalized. For me, holding space is listening to those lyrics anew and finding solace or inspiration.” Elsewhere in the interview, Gilchrist revealed she was “a little thrown off by [Erivo’s] response because it was so sincere and real,” and said she believes she might’ve been recognized by someone who knew the meme last week.

Gilchrist doesn’t have any plans to release merch just yet, since she hasn’t “considered the full breadth of what this might be,” but she did say she’s “open” to perhaps launching a podcast, at which point I would certainly be holding space on Spotify. Like any great joke, however, the humor risks being spoiled if you explain it too much, so if you wish to continue holding space without Gilchrist’s added context, just forget everything you just read.

