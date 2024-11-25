How much was Cynthia Erivo paid for ‘Wicked?’

Audiences greeted the official release of Wicked with enthusiastic support, earning the first part of Universal Pictures’ dazzling musical adaptation stellar reviews.

Many of those reviews heap praise on the dynamic duo that is Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who brought the musical to brilliant life through their portrayals of the story’s leading ladies. Grande, despite a flourishing musical career that elevated her to massive heights, faced broad skepticism heading into the project, and Erivo’s lack of mainstream popularity likewise prompted concern. Despite Erivo’s incredible talent and numerous award wins, some audiences are just being introduced to the 37-year-old now, but fear not — they love what they see.

Erivo blew audiences away with her portrayal of Elphaba, the put-upon protagonist of the Wicked story and a challenging character to take on. On top of the costuming demands inherent in full-body makeup, and with the added challenge of performing all of her own stunts, Erivo tackled the incredibly challenging vocals with truly impressive skill. She’s on her way to becoming a household name, and people are wondering just how much she earned for delivering that award-worthy performance.

What was Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked salary?

Image via Universal

Ariana Grande vastly exceeded expectations as Glinda the Good Witch, but it’s Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba that’s stealing the show in the wake of Wicked‘s opening weekend. Her presence, performance, and most importantly vocals are the talk of the town, as people digest the incredible skill she brought to the task.

Erivo is already a well-known star, and one with quite a few massive accomplishments under her belt, but she’s somehow still the lesser-known name leading the Wicked cast. Make no mistake, however — you should know her name. She’s won a Tony, an Emmy, and a Grammy, on top of a 2017 Critics Choice Award, and she’s been nominated more than 50 times over her still-young career. She’s a force to be reckoned with, which makes her relatively unknown status among far too many viewers all the more criminal.

Now that she’s busy dazzling viewers with her Wicked performance, Erivo’s quickly becoming a crowd favorite. She displayed unmatched skill on the big screen, and her spectacular performance immediately prompted questions about her salary. She deserved actual millions for that incredible showing, and people want to ensure that she’s being properly paid for her time.

While exact payment details regarding Erivo’s Wicked salary are being kept under wraps, it seems she was, in fact, well-paid for her time on set. Reports indicate that Erivo was paid between $1 and $2 million for her role in the film, and with such an excellent showing, fans expect her to double that amount (at least) with Wicked Part Two.

Assuming reports are true, that Wicked paycheck makes up a bulk of Erivo’s current net worth. She’s likely to build massively on it in the coming years, but at the moment the star is worth around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. If she was paid upwards of $1 million for Wicked she’s bound to make more for the second part, which could see her double her current net worth on Wicked earnings alone.

