Unprecedented ‘Wicked’ reviews continue to prove that the movie musical is the escapist film of our dreams

Wicked has not even been officially released and already it has been breaking records. For once, it seems that the popular vote got it right.

According to Forbes, Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the magical stage musical has reached at least 2,000 verified viewers on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release. Whether it be from a spell or not, no one can deny those numbers. At the time of this writing, Wicked has garnered a 99% audience score. Considering that this is only one half of the entire story, that is high praise. Wicked: Part One ends right before the show’s intermission with the sensational song, “Defying Gravity.” But it isn’t always the case that something is popular and also good. In this case, Glinda may be right. She made it pop.u.lar.

‘WICKED’ debuts with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the highest scores for a musical adaption ever.



Read our review: https://t.co/ctx4gYQ1OT pic.twitter.com/kDJgM5MzeJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 19, 2024

A dazzling adaptation of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals brings Stephen Schwartz’s Wicked Witch of the West origin story to brilliant life on screen with clear care for its source material.



Our review: https://t.co/L5WUunY9YH pic.twitter.com/pF1mAMd36B — IGN (@IGN) November 19, 2024

'Wicked' Review: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Give Iconic Turns in the Year’s Must-See Musical https://t.co/s3hA6FmZDr — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2024

One of the biggest criticisms still gets washed away from the practically unanimous love for the film. As Wicked takes place in the magical land of Oz, much of the film uses VFX. Chu used a significant amount of practical effects, but CGI is still prevalent in the film. However many fans are rejecting the effects of the film, though, it is hard to deny the amount of praise for Wicked’s star performers. A Tony winner in her own right, the talented Cynthia Erivo has amassed widespread appreciation as she takes over the role of Elphaba from Idina Menzel. Even Ariana Grande, who was nitpicked for her decision to alter her voice for the role shines as Glinda. If there is one film that was going to save the world, it looks like it may just be Wicked.

Wicked is the film audiences need right now

Any fan tuned into pop culture at the moment should be wise to a specific trend. Dystopian shows are all the rage with Fallout, The Last of Us, and Silo. Even those that aren’t literally dystopian certainly feel that way as in The Penguin. This is an obvious reaction to fears in the current atmosphere. But just as important as venting these fears is focusing on something a little more positive.

Wicked is the escapist film of our dreams and if this many fans of the stage show are seeing advanced screenings of the film, our bet is that there will be even more when the film officially releases. Part of this fervor can be attributed to the established IP that has garnered fame in the past two decades, but it can also mean that people want to see a show with a heartfelt message.

Told from the perspective of the alleged Wicked Witch of the West, Wicked is the story of friendship against all odds. Elphaba Thropp endures racism at the hands of many people in her school until she meets dormmate, Galinda — later Glinda. Though her roommate is at first one of her tormentors, the two ultimately forge a bond that is impossible to break.

While Elphaba challenges the status quo — and the patriarchy while she’s at it — Glinda always knows the truth. Being Wicked was a status that was put upon Elphaba, not because she deserved it. Seeing beyond what is in front of your eyes and accepting people for their differences is a positive message that people need right now — even if they have to wait to see the conclusion of the series. For now, fans can fly to the theater to see Wicked when it premieres on November 22.

