It’s no secret that Cynthia Erivo has a powerhouse voice and incredible acting chops, but it turns out she’s hiding another skill up her sleeve—one that’s left fans wondering if she might actually have real-life magical powers!

Recommended Videos

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the upcoming musical film Wicked, Erivo showcased an unexpected talent that has people talking. If you had any doubts about her magical abilities, here’s all the proof you need.

Cynthia Erivo’s a Songbird

A clip of Cynthia Erivo whistling “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has gone viral, and it’s pretty easy to see why. Her performance was not only flawless, but it also sounded so birdlike and pure that it could have easily been mistaken for a Disney soundtrack.

In an outstanding moment, Erivo didn’t just whistle a few simple notes; she delivered riffs, added a bit of vibrato, and hit runs that were so impressive they left the audience, and even Jimmy Fallon speechless. Fallon in particular was visibly amazed, calling her whistling “phenomenal.” Meanwhile, Erivo just laughed and casually brushed off the praise, mentioning that she does it all the time while walking around her house.

Fans, however, were anything but casual about it, with some claiming that Erivo could literally pass off for an exotic bird. Evidently, nothing could have prepared us for that lever of whistling precision. With her seemingly magical ability to whistle like a songbird, Erivo’s fans are now joking that she was born to play roles that involve a touch of magic.

After all, her talent seems almost otherworldly—who else can make whistling look that effortless? This viral moment on Fallon has only added to the anticipation surrounding Wicked’s release, giving fans another reason to be excited to see Erivo bring Elphaba to life on the big screen. If this whistling clip is any hint of what Erivo can do, her portrayal of the iconic green witch is sure to be nothing short of spellbinding.

Born to bring magic to life

This unexpected side of Erivo couldn’t have come at a better time, as fans eagerly await her performance as Elphaba in Wicked, the upcoming two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation. Slated to premiere in theaters on Nov. 22, the movie will follow the journey of two young women who are destined for greatness—or infamy—in the Land of Oz. Erivo will portray Elphaba, the green-skinned girl who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, while pop icon Ariana Grande will play Glinda the Good.

Erivo’s connection to Wicked runs deep, dating back to her drama school days when she first encountered the story and even sang along with a friend using the musical’s librettos. Years later, she took herself to see the Broadway production and resonated deeply with Elphaba’s story as an outsider. And now, she’s taking on this beloved role in the film adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu. In a heartwarming video released as part of the film’s promo, fans got to see Erivo’s raw, emotional reaction when Chu informed her that she would play Elphaba, telling her, “The world needs to see more of you.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy