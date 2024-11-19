‘Finally a different color’: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ditch pink and green but not Glinda and Elphaba for ‘Wicked’ London premiere

Press tours are fun, as actors come out of their normal lives, dress up in couture, and reveal details about the movie industry and their personal lives. Once in a blood moon, press tours become extremely iconic, like Barbie, The Batman, and Dune, where everything about the premieres is extremely stylish. Enter Wicked, here to completely change the game as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo just can’t stop slaying.

Wicked is already a widely popular IP, an internationally beloved musical that has grossed millions since its premiere. However, the two lead actresses, who play Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, have adopted method dressing to further promote their characters. Even before the press tour began, Grande and Erivo made pink and green their entire vibes and this has slowly shifted, as we’re nearing the film’s release.

With just a few days to go until the worldwide premiere, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo completely dropped their love for pink and dark green for the final red carpet premiere but don’t think for one second that they’re not still in character.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were perfectly in sync with their Wicked characters and each other

It’s been a pinkified year for Ariana Grande, who looked magical and perfect in all her outfits. However, she has slowly moved on from the color all while staying in character. For the rainy premiere night in London at The Royal Festival Hall, Grande was a magical vision, despite the unfavorable weather.

She graced the green carpet in a lemon-yellow custom silk gown from the Ralph Lauren Collection. The premiere was themed with Emerald City vibes after the yellow brick road from the Mexico premiere. The layered gown came with a matching wrap that further elevated her elegant outfit. Fans have been praising the change, screaming everywhere that she’s “finally wearing a different color.” I agree with you, as much as I’m pink’s number one fan, the singer and actress seemingly recycled the same type of princess or vintage dresses.

Worry not, she was still very much Glinda at heart, though. Grande didn’t give up method dressing in her yellow dress and embodied the look Glinda wears during her visit to Emerald City in “One Short Day,” and even wore the glasses for several pictures. For the look, she wore her blonde hair in a tight bun and accessorized with Swarovski jewelry, as expected, since she’s a brand ambassador for the jewelry brand. Her makeup was simple and elegant with bolder foxy eyelashes and a nude lip.

One thing that seems slightly overshadowed during the premiere is how much lead actress Cynthia Erivo killed it on the red carpet. The Oscar-nominated actress has been impeccable during this press tour, serving green after green outfits, perfectly complementing Grande. However, the latter’s international fame made headlines more often but there’s no point in pinning the two against each other because both have been absolutely historical.

Erivo took her job as Elphaba seriously and she absolutely killed every look, especially after her sudden change to black outfits. For the London premiere, Erivo’s take on “One Short Day in the Emerald City” scene was amazing. She wore Schiaparelli Fall 2024 Haute Couture with a huge volume black velvet dress that was pure drama and futuristic magic thanks to the light-changing tulle and chrome detailing, as well as matching embroidered black tights, and the headpiece and over-the-elbow velvet gloves were pure perfection, as always, a collab with her stylist Jason Bolden.

Her makeup, though, was a tribute to Glinda, makeup artist Joanna Simkin noted. Erivo donned an elegant pink eyeshadow with dramatic eyelashes and pink lips, accessorized to perfection with De Beers diamonds.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have been incredible on every red carpet so far, and, this was the last appearance before the adaptation’s premiere on Nov. 22. But, fear not, Wicked Part Two will follow next year, which promises an even more dramatic turn of events.

