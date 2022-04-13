‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 7 full cast, confirmed

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 has been confirmed, and this year the squad is all winners, queen! The elite-level season will begin streaming on Paramount Plus Friday, May 20, and will star winners from eight different seasons of the popular series.

The confirmed returning champions are Jaida Essence Hall of Season 12, Monet X Change from All-Stars 4, Raja of Season 3, Shea Coulee from All-Stars 5, Jinkx Monsoon of Season 5, The Vivienne from U.K. Season 1,Trinity the Tuck from All-Stars 4, and Yvie Oddly of Season 11. All eight queens will compete for the $200 thousand cash prize and, of course, the crown title of “Queen of All Queens.”

The cast is set to bring even more game and flash to the competition this year. Here’s a brief rundown of the queens’ challenge performances:

Raja (Drag Race Season 3): The first and only Asian-American champion, Raja has won three challenges.

Jinkx Monsoon (Drag Race Season 5): Arguably one of the funniest queens on the show, Jinx also scored two challenge wins.

Monét X Change (All-Stars Season 4): Monet has won three challenges, including the final lip-sync challenge.

Trinity the Tuck (All-Stars Season 4): The record holder, with an astounding seven challenges won.

Yvie Oddly (Drag Race Season 11): Yvie was the first queen to win the season overall, despite winning only one of the episodes’ challenges. Will she up her game this season?

The Vivienne (Drag Race UK Season 1): The first-ever U.K. champion took home the crown after winning three challenges. She also does a wicked Donald Trump impression.

Jaida Essence Hall (Drag Race Season 12): The most recent winner in the cast also took down three challenges in her season.

Shea Couleé (All-Stars Season 5): Another heavy hitter, Shea has amassed a total of seven challenge wins; four on Drag Race, and three on All-Stars.

The first two episodes of All-Stars season 7 will debut on May 20 on Paramount Plus. But fans will have plenty of prep work to keep them busy before the grand premiere; an extended series preview airs on VH1 on April 22 during the Drag Race season finale. Countdown to All-Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby, a four-episode special featuring eight fan-favorite queens’ reactions to All-Stars 7, will air on VH1 beginning on April 29.