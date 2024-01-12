‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World’ season 2 release window and more

We know we’re getting more of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World eventually, but season 2 can’t come fast enough.

The show’s first season, which aired on Feb. 1, 2022, brought in a slew of international stars from previous seasons of Drag Race. The collected queens came from across the globe, and ultimately saw a Belfast native secure the crown and scepter. A lengthy hiatus between seasons 1 and 2 sparked concern in some of the show’s fans, who worried that the series many never return. Then, nearly two years after its first season aired, a second season was finally confirmed. We now know to expect season 2 at some point in 2024, but when will Drag Race fans finally set sights on the fresh season?

Season 2 release window for RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World

Now that we know another season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World is coming, we’re impatient for it to arrive already. The season is slated for a release at some point in 2024, but an exact date has yet to be revealed.

We know to expect it some time in the first half of 2024, which narrows the window a bit, but that’s still a pretty broad estimation. There are those who suspect the show won’t air at the same time as other Drag Race releases, but the show’s status on a completely different network could see a release in the first few months of the year.

We’ll update this article once we know for sure, but for now I’d encourage Drag Race fans to expect season 2 after the winter season has passed, but before summer sets in for good.

Who won last season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The first victory in RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World‘s history went to North Ireland’s Blu Hydrangea, who surpassed the competition to earn the official title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.” She was closely followed by runner up Mo Heart, from the States.