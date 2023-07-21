‘You got a Pedro Pascal limited edition’: Wife’s husband reveal outs ‘The Last of Us’ star’s long-lost twin

Pedro Pascal is one of the most unique actors in Hollywood today — we can all agree on that, right? Not only is he an exceptional talent, as seen in everything from Game of Thrones to Narcos to The Last of Us, he’s also an absolute sweetheart and a thoroughly decent man in real-life too. But apparently Pascal isn’t quite as unique as we all thought, thanks to a wife’s face-reveal of her husband that makes clear the star has a long-lost brother out there somewhere.

In a hilarious TikTok, a frantic woman tells the camera that she needs to apologize to “her poor husband” to “save this marriage.” She goes out to her yard where her other half is playing with their five kids. There, she says she’s sorry for “sitting on the couch all day eating bonbons” while he works “long days filming The Mandalorian and The Last of Us.” Yes, you thought Pedro Pascal was a daddy already, but here is irrefutable evidence that there exists a real Daddy Pedro.

The unnamed Pedro-alike was quite a hit with those in the comments to his wife’s video, with many a mind blown over his uncanny resemblance to the Din Djarin actor. “OMG!!! You’ve got a Pedro Pascal limited edition,” one wrote, while another described him as “Pedro Pascal in a different font.” Meanwhile, someone wrote “Ma’am, that’s Peter Pascal,” to which the TikToker admitted that’s already his nickname.

Of course, the existence of one Pedro Pascal lookalike implies the existence of more Pedro Pascal lookalikes, perhaps millions of them, who’ve simply integrated themselves into society without the rest of us knowing, like the Skrulls in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. They can even shapeshift too, only into a myriad of roles in movies and TV and not into green, scaly aliens. Or maybe it’s like Invasion of the Body Snatchers, where regular citizens are replaced by Pod People. Except in this case it’s Pedro People.

Now there’s an extraterrestrial invasion we could get behind.