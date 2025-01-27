You guys, one of the AJR brothers wrote a book about saving our planet and I have absolutely no chill about this

We’re only one week into Donald Trump’s second term and already its hard to find a light in the overwhelming darkness.

Recommended Videos

As the tantruming tangerine incites trade wars with other countries, cosplays 1943 with targeted and terrifying raids, and rapidly strips U.S. citizens of their rights, its hard to find hope. But some small sliver of positivity is still managing to reach the American people thanks to Adam Met, one of the AJR brothers who’s set to add “author” to his laundry list of accomplishments.

One of three uniquely talented brothers born to the Met family, Adam boasts far more than a musical background as he eyes his first book’s release. While we know him best for his contributions to bangers like “World’s Smallest Violin” and “Way Less Sad,” academia knows him far better as a professor and now author, thanks to the impending release of his very first book, Amplify.

The incoming release, which details “How to Use the Power of Connection to Engage, Take Action, and Build a Better World,” is set to hit shelves on June 3, 2025. The book zeroes in on the modern epidemic of helplessness in the face of terrifying events, and seeks to help readers “imagine the world you want to be living in, the role you can play in getting us there and how to build a community to achieve these goals.”

Answering the question of what we can do to make the world a better place, particularly where climate change is concerned, is certainly valuable, and Met isn’t just some celebrity throwing his weight behind a movement. He has an impressive background that relates directly to his book, first through his studies — he has a Ph.D. in human rights and sustainable development — and later through both his work as adjunct professor at Columbia University and his collaborations with Congress, as well as the United Nations and White House, advocating for renewable energy policies.

Decades of work focused on renewable energy pair strangely with a career as an indie pop star, but somehow Met’s managed a marriage unlike any other. He and his brothers — Jack and Ryan — have achieved broad success across their musical careers, and touring with the band was actually a big motivator behind Amplify. Traveling the world taught the 34-year-old many lessons, and being a musician allowed him a unique approach into tackling the often-contentious discussion of climate action.

“These various areas of my life all inspire different strategies that can help build movements that connect with and mobilize people in really powerful ways,” he told People in an interview. “We just need new ways to spread momentum. Many books are meant to be read. This one is meant to be used to meet the challenges before us.”

Met’s dedication to tackling the monumental issue of climate change is ambitious, and his book is just one step in the right direction. He hopes it will help people to recognize and seize upon real, workable actions going forward, and his fame will be a big help in spreading the message.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy