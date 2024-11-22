Forgot password
Kim Kardashian Getty
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘You will never be Wanda Maximoff’: Kim Kardashian’s inter-species romance is awakening a decade-long prophecy

Mama, a robot behind you.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 12:21 pm

Talks of robots and AI tend to scare some people off, but for others, it is a world of untapped possibilities. Kim Kardashian, no stranger to polarizing moves, now has her very own robot companion.

Kardashian helped reignite the reignite conversations about how far robotics technology can go. But beyond the comparisons to Wanda Maximoff and Vision, a 10-year-old prophecy about robot companions has once again seen the light of day. But just how right were we about the future?

Kim Kardashian cozies up with a Tesla robot

Kim Kardashian poses with a Tesla robot
Image via Instagram/kimkardashian

Kardashian has spent the last few days making headlines by sharing pictures of herself with her new Tesla robot. The media personality is no stranger to breaking the internet, but this particular feat in particular has sparked a lot of conversations. 

Earlier this week, Kardashian introduced the world to her new robot in a video posted to X. “Meet my new friend,” she captioned the photo, tagging Tesla. In the video, she showed some of the robot’s features, such as waving hi, and completing half of a hand heart with her. 

The next day on Instagram, she shared some more robot-related content, cozying up to her new friend in a Tesla Cybercab. Another shot showed Kardashian and the robot holding hands, spurring comparisons to the MCU’s Scarlet Witch and Vision. However, one commenter hilariously told the famous influencer, “You will never be Wanda Maximoff!”

Neither the Tesla Cybercab nor Optimus have hit the market yet, and Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has said that Optimus would hopefully be ready for sale by 2026, while the Cybercab is slated for 2027. Conversations around robotics and artificial intelligence have been very prevalent in recent news, so it’s no surprise that both Optimus and the Cybercab were headline-worthy. However, there is another reason why Kardarshian’s post caused such a fuss. 

A decade-old prophecy sees the light

Hilariously, Kardarshian’s photos drew attention to a 2016 tweet that made a prediction about the future of sex and robotics. The tweet from The Sun Magazine read, “Women will be having more sex with robots than men by 2025.” Despite the fact that Optimus isn’t a sex robot, this headline and the apparent “prophecy” gained a lot of traction on X following her post

However, what many people might not be aware of, is that the prophecy has not only been fulfilled, but it’s already come to pass. And surprise surprise, men beat women to it. Sex robots for men, although scarce, have been in operation for a while now, and there are a few companies that exclusively provide these services. 

With the growing popularity of AI, the sex robot industry has progressed beyond many people’s imaginations. One of the biggest companies in this industry is Abyss Creations, who are the makers of the polarizing “Real Doll.” The company, which has been in the business of making silicone dolls for over two decades, started making robot dolls in 2017 when they gained international recognition with the first in the RealDollX line, Harmony. They now have five individual robot dolls that are all powered by AI and are just one of many companies creating both male and female robot dolls for pleasure. 

