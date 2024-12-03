‘You’re a very handsome man’: Jamie Lee Curtis wastes no time hitting on Jimmy Kimmel and talking about getting ‘Sticky’

Whether talking about not celebrating Halloween or getting everyone ready for Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis is always a hilarious delight. I’m not surprised that her latest interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was just as outstanding as she is.

After making a grand entrance of waves, smiles, and a peace sign, the actress almost instantly began flirting with the late night host. She said “you’re a good person and a funny man” and, after they talked about her sweet marriage to Christopher Guest, she said, “I am making you blush… Once in a while, when you really look at someone, when you’re not trying to do predigested comedy bits, you’re a very handsome man.”

Anyone should be happy to watch Curtis talk about literally anything, and I would be the annoying fan asking for the dirt on playing Laurie Strode. However, Curtis was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new Amazon Prime Video series, The Sticky. The actress stars in the project, and is also producing it along with horror-staple bigwig Jason Blum. The show just might have the most memorable premise around: Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale) is married to a maple syrup farmer in Canada (of course) and decides to steal the sweet stuff. This is one of those truth is stranger than fiction cases, as the show is inspired by The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist (yes, that’s really what people call it).

As Curtis explained, someone stole maple syrup valued at $18 million, and the crime was solved because there was condensation on the barrels that typically held the sweetener. The thieves, in a great example of terrible planning, had replaced it with water. I couldn’t love this story more. Well, okay, I wish that a crime hadn’t been committed of course, but it’s hard not to smile when maple syrup is involved. The actress called The Sticky “Fargo-esque.” When Kimmel asked about her guest star role, Curtis made me laugh out loud when she said, “Mommy wants to be a producer. Mommy would like to stop putting on the gear.” As it turns out, once she won the 2023 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All At Once, she was asked to play a small part on The Sticky: a hit man (or “hit woman,” as she put it).

Photo via A24

Throughout the interview, Curtis and Kimmel complimented each other’s spouses. She revealed that Kimmel and Guest get along super well since they both love fly fishing, before saying “I also am sort of into your wife, who I would like to produce my entire life.” Fun fact: Molly McNearney is the co-head writer and an executive producer on Kimmel’s show! And they say you shouldn’t mix business with pleasure. The actress also made the audience swoon when she joked about how Kimmel couldn’t stop asking her questions. Another gem from the interview: calling Las Vegas “a slutty circus.” And, because she’s so wonderful, she ended the interview by talking about Giving Tuesday and asked people to buy an adorable stuffed dog to support The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and My Hand In Yours.

So, who wants to watch The Sticky? Everyone, right?! Good news: there isn’t a very long wait. The show drops on Prime on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. I might watch it this weekend with some pancakes and, yes, maple syrup.

