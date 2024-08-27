‘Omg i’m dead’: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis join forces for ‘Freakier Friday’ and create hype with one very demure and mindful trend

You’ve probably come across Jools Lebron’s viral “very demure, very mindful” TikTok trend, which has taken social media by storm. The phrase has been used ironically by TikTokers, who have created videos that bring a smile to the face. Now, even celebrities are getting in on the trend, as Linsday Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis prove.

In a short clip posted on TikTok, Lohan addresses the camera and shows off her straight hair, which she describes as “very demure.” The camera then pans to Curtis, who is in the car’s driver seat. “Wearing a seatbelt, very mindful,” she says. The camera focuses on Lohan again, who gives us a wink, and the video ends. That’s it, but it’s one of the most hilarious approaches to the viral trend we have seen, and fans agree!

The video’s comment section has been filled with messages from fans who think the two stars did a great job (and it serves as an example of their comedic brilliance).

Fans react to Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s epic video

“Omg I’m dead….. very demure very mindful love you both,” a comment reads. “The seatbelt very cutesy very demure,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “I love Lindsey’s voice it’s very demure, very soothing, very mindful,”

“Jamie Lee Curtis is the textbook definition of aging with grace. Teach me your ways,” and “Two icons being very cutesy. Very considerate.”

Was this video also used to promote their upcoming film, Freakier Friday? It seems so because, in the caption, Curtis wrote: “#freakierfriday@lindsaylohan.” The comedy film is a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, and Lohan and Curtis will reprise their roles as Anna Coleman and Tess Coleman, respectively. It is set for release in 2025.

“Filming freakier Friday very considerate very mindful very demure,” a fan wrote, and they make a good point because this is the sequel we needed! But what do we know about the upcoming film? So far, details are limited (although there have been leaked photos from the set), and the decision to keep the project secret is deliberate.

“OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking,” Curtis wrote on Instagram late last week. “We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it’s time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn’t tell you anything about the story or about what’s going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year. Yes, you heard me… The theaters.”

She continued, “The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then……. @lindsaylohan @disneystudios.” We will be there!

