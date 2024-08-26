Who is Jools LeBron and why can’t she trademark her viral TikTok trend?

Jools LeBron is left heartbroken as news emerges that her viral catchphrase, “Very Demure .. Very Mindful ..” has been trademarked by someone else.

The transgender woman from Chicago, who had hoped to use the proceeds from her online success to support her family and fund her gender transition, now finds herself in a state of emotional turmoil. LeBron, a former cashier at Mariano’s, skyrocketed to fame on TikTok with her “demure” trend, which involved advising her 1.2 million followers on how to behave modestly and mindfully in various situations. From sashaying into work with an air of polished perfection to gracefully letting others shine at a drag show, LeBron’s infectious catchphrases quickly caught on. The trend, initially poking fun at stereotypical ideas of femininity, evolved into a satirical meme, with people using it to describe extravagant or exaggerated behaviors.

By applying the label of “demure” to a wide range of behaviors, from the genuinely modest to the outrageous, the trend highlights the absurdity of trying to fit everyone into a narrow definition of what is considered appropriate or acceptable. The trend has taken on a life of its own, extending far beyond LeBron’s original TikTok videos.

Even the glitterati couldn’t resist, with luminaries like Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley jumping on the bandwagon. However, despite the viral success of her trend, LeBron now faces a major setback. According to TMZ, an individual named Jefferson Bates from Washington State has filed to trademark the phrase “Very Demure .. Very Mindful ..” In a now-deleted TikTok video, LeBron broke down in tears, expressing her frustration and disappointment over the situation. “I’ve just invested so much money and time into this, and I feel like I did it wrong. Like, I feel like I didn’t try hard enough,” she said.

“I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition, and I just feel like I dropped the ball.” The news has ignited a storm of outrage and indignation, with many expressing their frustration at Jefferson Bates for allegedly stealing her phrase.

The situation is still unfolding, and more details are likely to emerge about the trademark filing and what options Lebron might have. However, LeBron’s case raises important questions about the nature of intellectual property in the digital age. How can we ensure that content creators, particularly those from marginalized communities, are able to protect their work and benefit from their success? It’s a conversation that needs to take place.

