Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Instagram/@joolieanniemarie
Category:
Social Media

Who is Jools LeBron and why can’t she trademark her viral TikTok trend?

This has left Lebron in a state of distress.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 26, 2024 09:22 am

Jools LeBron is left heartbroken as news emerges that her viral catchphrase, “Very Demure .. Very Mindful ..” has been trademarked by someone else. 

Recommended Videos

The transgender woman from Chicago, who had hoped to use the proceeds from her online success to support her family and fund her gender transition, now finds herself in a state of emotional turmoil. LeBron, a former cashier at Mariano’s, skyrocketed to fame on TikTok with her “demure” trend, which involved advising her 1.2 million followers on how to behave modestly and mindfully in various situations. From sashaying into work with an air of polished perfection to gracefully letting others shine at a drag show, LeBron’s infectious catchphrases quickly caught on. The trend, initially poking fun at stereotypical ideas of femininity, evolved into a satirical meme, with people using it to describe extravagant or exaggerated behaviors.

By applying the label of “demure” to a wide range of behaviors, from the genuinely modest to the outrageous, the trend highlights the absurdity of trying to fit everyone into a narrow definition of what is considered appropriate or acceptable. The trend has taken on a life of its own, extending far beyond LeBron’s original TikTok videos.

Even the glitterati couldn’t resist, with luminaries like Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley jumping on the bandwagon. However, despite the viral success of her trend, LeBron now faces a major setback. According to TMZ, an individual named Jefferson Bates from Washington State has filed to trademark the phrase “Very Demure .. Very Mindful ..” In a now-deleted TikTok video, LeBron broke down in tears, expressing her frustration and disappointment over the situation. “I’ve just invested so much money and time into this, and I feel like I did it wrong. Like, I feel like I didn’t try hard enough,” she said.

“I wanted this to do so much for my family and provide for my transition, and I just feel like I dropped the ball.” The news has ignited a storm of outrage and indignation, with many expressing their frustration at Jefferson Bates for allegedly stealing her phrase.

The situation is still unfolding, and more details are likely to emerge about the trademark filing and what options Lebron might have. However, LeBron’s case raises important questions about the nature of intellectual property in the digital age. How can we ensure that content creators, particularly those from marginalized communities, are able to protect their work and benefit from their success? It’s a conversation that needs to take place.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.