‘Much freakier than you would expect’: Lindsay Lohan spills some early ‘Freaky Friday 2’ tea and reveals a major change for her character

The 2003 comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is returning! On Instagram, Disney officially announced earlier this month that Freaky Friday is getting a sequel over 20 years later. Both leading actresses will be making their return, and the nostalgia couldn’t be better.

Disney has yet to release a trailer on any information about the movie, considering it’s coming out in 2025, it could be a while before fans get any sort of teaser. Luckily for impatient movie lovers, Lindsay Lohan sat down with Good Morning America‘s Ike Ejiochi to tease the new movie.

According to Lindsay, the Colemans all grown up could be much freakier than the audience might imagine. The original movie follows a mother-daughter duo that often butt heads, that is until one day they wake up and realize they’ve switched bodies.

As they pretend to be the other and figure out how to switch back, their bond is rekindled.

In the sequel, Lindsay revealed that this time her character has a daughter as well. Could that mean a body swap for the new mother-daughter duo?

Lindsay Lohan dishes on reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for "Freaky Friday 2": “It's going to be a really freaky Friday. Much freakier than you would expect.”@IkeEjiochi has more from the star on the body-swapping sequel and becoming a mom. pic.twitter.com/NEaTX4CvpS — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2024

When asked what it was like getting back into longtime friend and on-screen mom, Jamie Lee Curtis’s head, Lohan took a moment of hesitation, finally responding that she can’t give too much of the plot away. That could imply that it won’t be Curtis and Lohan doing the body-swapping this time around.

In the original, Lohan’s character is a music-lover and a guitarist in a punk-rock band. Lohan revealed in her interview that she’s taking guitar lessons, hinting that with her mother’s support, her character’s musical ambitions may have worked out.

Lohan was very secretive about the project, but according to Forbes, fans will have the pleasure of seeing it in theaters in 2025, although the exact release date has not been announced.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan aren’t the only returning cast members, either. According to People, quite a few others or on board with the sequel as well. This includes Lohan’s on-screen love interest and early 2000s heartthrob Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Rosalind Chao, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucille Soong, and Haley Hudson.

There are even some new cast members joining the sequel, including Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, The Good Place alum Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters, and Sophia Hammons.

Unfortunately, fans still have to wait a while for the new, star-studded to grace their screens.

But come 2025, we’ll have the freakiest Friday yet.

