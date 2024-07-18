‘You’re not very good at mind-reading’: Mark Hamill slams right-wing X account for insinuating that he celebrated Trump’s shooting

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has brought all kinds of people out of the woodwork, from TikTok song-makers to the co-owner of a sticker company, of all things.

Naturally, the assassination attempt, which took place at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend and left two people dead, has also caught the attention of far-right X account, Libs of TikTok, who used the occasion to take aim at Mark Hamill.

For context, Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of a post Hamill had shared and deleted following the shooting, in which the actor sent what appeared to be his unaddressed well-wishes to “you & your favorite person.” The Star Wars star accompanied the caption with a GIF that read “Congratulations. So happy for you!”.

Mark Hamill just deleted this tweet which he posted right after the sh**ting. pic.twitter.com/x0c0kLjrp5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024

Naturally, given Hamill’s long history of criticizing Trump, Libs of TikTok linked the congratulations message to Trump’s attempted assassination, re-sharing Hamill’s post with the caption: “Mark Hamill just deleted this tweet which he posted right after the sh**ting.”

Anyone with the media literacy skills of gnat might await comment before equating an innocent GIF with an assassination attempt, and thankfully Hamill wasted no time setting the record straight. Hamill responded to Libs of TikTok by clarifying that the message was not related to Trump, but was intended for a “woman wishing her husband a Happy Anniversary, who she called her ‘favorite person’”.

I was replying to a woman wishing her husband a Happy Anniversary, who she called her "favorite person". Accidentally tweeting it instead, I deleted it when I realized my mistake. Nice try @libsoftiktok, but you're not very good at mind-reading. ❤️-Mar🐫 https://t.co/o7HrMd69yK — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 17, 2024

He said he deleted the post after releasing that he had Tweeted it instead of sending it directly. Closing the chapter on the matter with aplomb and debunking Libs of TikTok’s attempts at insinuating he celebrated Trump’s shooting, Hamill wrote: “Nice try [Libs of TikTok], but you’re not very good at mind-reading.”

It’s a satisfying mic-drop moment for Hamill, someone who has consistently gotten the last word in debates regarding Trump.

