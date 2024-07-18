Netflix Celebrities All 'X' and Pearl' movies in order Unexpected duo stuns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Image Credit: Disney
‘You’re not very good at mind-reading’: Mark Hamill slams right-wing X account for insinuating that he celebrated Trump’s shooting

The noted Trump critc wasted no time delivering a mic-drop moment to the false accusations.
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:47 am

The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has brought all kinds of people out of the woodwork, from TikTok song-makers to the co-owner of a sticker company, of all things. 

Naturally, the assassination attempt, which took place at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend and left two people dead, has also caught the attention of far-right X account, Libs of TikTok, who used the occasion to take aim at Mark Hamill

For context, Libs of TikTok shared a screenshot of a post Hamill had shared and deleted following the shooting, in which the actor sent what appeared to be his unaddressed well-wishes to “you & your favorite person.” The Star Wars star accompanied the caption with a GIF that read “Congratulations. So happy for you!”.

Naturally, given Hamill’s long history of criticizing Trump, Libs of TikTok linked the congratulations message to Trump’s attempted assassination, re-sharing Hamill’s post with the caption: “Mark Hamill just deleted this tweet which he posted right after the sh**ting.” 

Anyone with the media literacy skills of gnat might await comment before equating an innocent GIF with an assassination attempt, and thankfully Hamill wasted no time setting the record straight. Hamill responded to Libs of TikTok by clarifying that the message was not related to Trump, but was intended for a “woman wishing her husband a Happy Anniversary, who she called her ‘favorite person’”.

He said he deleted the post after releasing that he had Tweeted it instead of sending it directly. Closing the chapter on the matter with aplomb and debunking Libs of TikTok’s attempts at insinuating he celebrated Trump’s shooting, Hamill wrote: “Nice try [Libs of TikTok], but you’re not very good at mind-reading.” 

It’s a satisfying mic-drop moment for Hamill, someone who has consistently gotten the last word in debates regarding Trump.

