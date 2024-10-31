‘You’ve turned into a health nut’: Scott Disick’s weight loss journey, explored

Of the many celebrity transformations that got everyone talking, Scott Disick’s drastic weight loss is one for the books. The entrepreneur and reality TV star’s had a bit of a weight fluctuation in recent times, but after a drastic weight loss, fans became rather concerned.

Recommended Videos

But what exactly does the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star have to say about his physical transformation? Quite a lot, actually. While he’s more private than the rest of the Kardashian clan, Disick’s been through quite a lot in the last few years, including a life-changing accident.

Scott’s recent physical changes

Image via Hulu

On a May episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened Scott Disick’s fridge door, and was shocked to find it stocked with various healthy food options. “Well, color me surprised,” she said. “You’ve turned into a health nut!”

However, in Disick’s fridge, along with the almond milk and fruit, was the semaglutide medication Mounjaro. Mounjaro is quite popular, and second to another semaglutide medication, the controversial Ozempic. Both drugs were devised to aid in the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, but have also been made available by some to help aid in weight loss.

When fans spotted the Mounjaro, it finally confirmed months of concerns raised about Disick’s sudden weight loss, which had caused many to draw parallels to Steve Jobs, whose sudden weight loss was later attributed to the cancer that eventually caused his death.

Health concerns and speculation

Image via Hulu

Paparazzi photos of a much thinner Disick began making the rounds sometime in early 2024. Before then, he had gained a lot of weight after a car accident in August 2022. The LA County Sheriff shared, at the time, that Disick was speeding when he crashed and flipped his Lamborghini SUV. The accident left him with an injured back, reduced mobility, and a lot of negative feelings he could only eat away. On The Kardashians, he shared that he’d been eating tons of junk food following his accident.

“I was eating those little bread things.. the Hawaiian rolls. I was pounding a whole box of them a night… All day, I would drink gingers. I was going through 20 gingers a day.”

By October of the following year, he had gained so much weight that his doctors had to warn him off. It was then alleged that Scott Disick was seeking support from a nutritionist to help him regain some weight after semaglutide use left him looking too thin at an alarming rate. In fact, Disick had become the prime example of a celebrity with the “Ozempic face.”

Ozempic face is a term used to describe the facial changes that occur due to rapid weight loss caused by semaglutide medication, which can make certain facial features more prominent. This makes the individual develop a hollowed-out appearance, as the sudden loss of fat doesn’t give the skin enough time to tighten, causing it to sag and form wrinkles.

Is Scott Disick’s weight loss a stunt move?

Scott Disick’s weight loss journey continues to be a topic of discussion, considering the complex relationship between public figures, popular culture, and personal health struggles. In the recent season of The Kardashians, he visits his ex-mother-in-law Kris Jenner, who approved of the change in his appearance. “Holy guacamole, someone’s been shedding pounds like a snake sheds its skin!… You’re looking fab-u-lous!” Kris exclaimed.

While changes in appearance often trigger speculation, what’s most important is the overall well-being of the person involved. But it might be different this time, as Scott Disick and the Kardashians have also been publicly scrutinized for using their platforms to spread the use of semaglutide medications for weight loss.

For example, many questioned the blatant Mounjaro fridge reveal as being no more than an ad for the company. Adding to that, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, recently launched her controversial line of Lemme GLP-1 Daily: “an all-natural supplement to boost GLP-1 hormone levels…to reduce hunger and support weight loss.” However, regardless of the reasons behind his transformation, here’s hoping Lord Disick finds the balance and wellness he’s seeking.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy