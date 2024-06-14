Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens as Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical
Zac Efron talking about Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card but we’re breaking free and loving it

This one is for our Zanessa hearts.
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were one of the “It” couples of the late 2000s. However, they were very young when they dated, and Zac just proved both of them have grown so much with his latest comment about Vanessa’s pregnancy.

High School Musical is one of Disney’s most iconic live-action film series. Efron and Hudgens played Troy and Gabriella, and dated both in the trilogy and real life. The two broke up in 2010 and, while it didn’t end with a major drama, they weren’t exactly friends afterward.

In 2022, Hudgens was on the Awards Chatter podcast, and detailed their split for the first time. The actress showed her appreciation for having someone in her corner during their fast rise to fame, but also noted that she was jealous about all the attention Zac was getting at the time.

Now, almost a decade and a half after they broke up, Zac Efron addressed Vanessa Hudgens in a new interview.

Zac’s words about Vanessa are #goals

No one wants to be constantly reminded of the people they dated in their teen years or their early 20s. Unfortunately, high-profile celebrities don’t always get that luxury. Now Vanessa Hudgens is married to MLB player Cole Tucker, and she is expecting her first child, and Efron has moved on since, too. However, during a red carpet interview at the premiere of his new film A Family Affair, Efron also addressed the fact that his former co-stars, Vanessa and Ashley Tisdale, are pregnant at the same time. Tisdale is currently expecting her second baby with husband Christopher French.

“Oh they’re going to be the best moms ever,” he excitedly told Access Hollywood on the carpet. “Those girls, are you kidding me? Oh my gosh. Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up.” Although Zac & co sang “We’re All in This Together” in High School Musical, the question was 50 shades of awkward. However, Zac handled it like a pro, and we have to admit, this shows growth. Plus, our Zanessa hearts can sigh peacefully about them falling into a respectful friendship.

Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.