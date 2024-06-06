Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'
Photo by Brian Roedel/A24
Category:
News
Celebrities
Social Media

This dog who looks exactly like Zac Efron is going to leave you howling

"I used to be a puppy, and I'm not a puppy anymore."
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 04:13 am

The universe saw how much we were all still struggling to cope with The Iron Claw, and decided to send us the most hilariously adorable puppy pictures ever.

Recommended Videos

Yes, Zac Efron‘s performance in the devastating sports drama was memorable (and deserved that Oscar nomination, goddamn it), but then so was his hairstyle. Every film fan remembers where they were when the first pictures of the actor’s time on the set of The Iron Claw came out. The shaggy bowl cut, the short jorts, and the type of brawn that would make He-Man jealous.

Curiously, the casting for a live-action Masters of The Universe film was recently announced, and netizens were shocked Efron wasn’t the studio’s immediate choice. The Idea of You‘s Nicholas Galitzine got the part instead.

I know what you’re thinking — “Where is that puppy? I came here for the puppy!!.” You would be absolutely correct, but we needed you to see those set pictures of Zac Efron first to understand just how accurate the comparison is. Either way, you should definitely watch The Iron Claw if you haven’t. When a movie is heartfelt and poignant enough to make an outfit that ridiculous cause tears instead of giggles, then you know it’s Best Picture material. But enough of The Iron Claw propaganda. Here’s the puppy!

As one commentator astutely captured, “Paw. The Iron PAW. You had one chance and you blew it!.” Now we’re going to need to see a remake of Sean Durkin’s film starring this superstar, as well as puppy substitutes for Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons. In the meantime, you can find us watching the guys’ BuzzFeed puppy interview.

Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.