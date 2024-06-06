This dog who looks exactly like Zac Efron is going to leave you howling

The universe saw how much we were all still struggling to cope with The Iron Claw, and decided to send us the most hilariously adorable puppy pictures ever.

Yes, Zac Efron‘s performance in the devastating sports drama was memorable (and deserved that Oscar nomination, goddamn it), but then so was his hairstyle. Every film fan remembers where they were when the first pictures of the actor’s time on the set of The Iron Claw came out. The shaggy bowl cut, the short jorts, and the type of brawn that would make He-Man jealous.

Curiously, the casting for a live-action Masters of The Universe film was recently announced, and netizens were shocked Efron wasn’t the studio’s immediate choice. The Idea of You‘s Nicholas Galitzine got the part instead.

I know what you’re thinking — “Where is that puppy? I came here for the puppy!!.” You would be absolutely correct, but we needed you to see those set pictures of Zac Efron first to understand just how accurate the comparison is. Either way, you should definitely watch The Iron Claw if you haven’t. When a movie is heartfelt and poignant enough to make an outfit that ridiculous cause tears instead of giggles, then you know it’s Best Picture material. But enough of The Iron Claw propaganda. Here’s the puppy!

Zac Efron in The Iron Claw https://t.co/rgtRmxrWNV — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 26, 2024

As one commentator astutely captured, “Paw. The Iron PAW. You had one chance and you blew it!.” Now we’re going to need to see a remake of Sean Durkin’s film starring this superstar, as well as puppy substitutes for Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons. In the meantime, you can find us watching the guys’ BuzzFeed puppy interview.

