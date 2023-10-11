How tall is Jeremy Allen White compared to Zac Efron? The ‘Iron Claw’ stars’ heights, explained

A celebration of one of wrestling’s most prominent families is headed to screens later this year, in the form of The Iron Claw.

The flick — which arrives in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023 — tells the story of the Von Erich family. Well, technically it tells the story of the Adkisson family, pro wrestlers who took on the Von Erich moniker in honor of their father, who first took to wrestling in the ’50s. Considering the family’s massive impact on the world of wrestling, and their gripping, tragic tale, the film is already turning heads, as viewers plan out their mid-December viewings.

Even without the captivating story of the real-life Von Erichs to lean on, The Iron Claw is guaranteed audience bait. That’s largely due to its stellar cast, which highlights stars like The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White, The Greatest Showman‘s Zac Efron, Beach Rats‘ Harris Dickinson, and Mindhunter‘s Holt McCallany. White and Efron serve as the film’s leads, displaying flawless chemistry as they bring brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich to life. They certainly look the part — that awful hair is a perfect replica — but they can’t match everything about the real-life siblings. In the real world, Kerry and Kevin stand at the same height, an impressive 6’2″. Movie magic can do a lot — including making White and Efron look several inches taller — but can it make the two actors look like they share a height?

Jeremy Allen White’s height

White certainly has the muscles to pull off that pro wrestler look, but does he have the height? The Shameless and The Bear star isn’t short, by any means, but he never quite managed to crack six feet. He stands at around 5’7″ according to numerous sources, which leaves him a fair few inches short of the Von Erich’s 6’2″. It also leaves him a touch shorter than his co-star, Zac Efron, which could demand some creative filming behind the scenes.

Zac Efron’s height

White and Efron’s heights don’t differ enough to present any major hurdles for the team behind The Iron Claw, but it will take some work to match Efron’s 5’8″ with White’s 5’7″. The struggle in making the faux brothers shouldn’t be overly challenging, but when paired with the requirement of making them both look over six foot, there’s sure to be some interesting angles in the final product. There’s only a discrepancy of a single inch between the actors, which should be easier to tackle than the far larger gap between them and their other brother, David, played by Harris Dickinson. The actor stands a good six inches taller than Efron — at 6’2″ — but his height actually works into the film, considering David was a full 6’8″ when he was alive.