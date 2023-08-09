Hugh Jackman hasn’t even returned yet, but another Wolverine re-casting contender has entered the chat

Deadpool 3 will mark Hugh Jackman’s 24th year playing Wolverine. After nine movies it’s difficult to imagine anyone else embodying Logan in quite the same way, with Jackman beginning his tenure as a young and scrappy mutant, and ending with Logan‘s broken-down future version.

He’s going to pop the claws one last(?) time in Deadpool 3, in which he’ll finally don a comic-accurate yellow and blue costume. The future of the character lies in a new MCU version, and while it’s not impossible that Jackman could stick around, you’d suspect early casting discussion of his successor is already underway behind the scenes at Marvel Studios.

Whoever takes the job is stepping into some very big shoes, but over on Reddit, they may have found the perfect candidate in The Bear star Jeremy Allen White:

Image via Reddit

As far as we’re concerned, Kevin Feige can stop his search right now, as White would fit the part to a tee. Imagining him bringing The Bear levels of intensity and emotional torment to Wolverine makes for a tantalizing prospect – and would make the character feel genuinely dangerous.

That said, The Bear‘s Carmen Berzatto is a very different character to Logan: he’s a neurotic fast-talker with an air of chaos to him. White nails that to the wall, but we think he could slow it down a little and deliver an intimidating take on the character that wouldn’t feel too similar to Jackman’s character.

The MCU’s X-Men may be a few years away yet, but here’s hoping when they arrive we get some pitch-perfect casting.