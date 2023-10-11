What is Zac Efron’s net worth in 2023?

Ah, Zac Efron. The man never quite goes out of style, even if critics weren’t overly fond of his most recent releases.

Still, he’s appeared in far more hits than flops. Between immortal hits like The Greatest Showman and Hairspray alongside broadly-praised performances in dramas like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he’s made a name for himself as one of Hollywood’s most consistent leading men. He’s moved far beyond those early days in High School Musical — despite his continued domination of the musical scene — and there’s no shortage of Efron releases to enjoy.

Beyond his work on the big and small screen, Efron has put out several singles and boasts three dozen awards for his appearances over the years. He might not have the cross-genre skillset of Viola Davis or the sheer, unmatched popularity of Keanu Reeves or Paul Rudd, but he’s consistent, talented, and his reach is only likely to grow as his production company, Ninjas Runnin’ Wild, blossoms. It thus comes as no surprise that Efron, who’s been appearing in movies and television shows since 2002, has worked up a tidy net worth.

Zac Efron’s 2023 net worth

Efron’s earliest role remains one of my absolute favorites. To be fair, that has more to do with the show he appeared in — and the character he played — than with Efron’s actual talent, but still. He’ll always be a brilliant, youthful Simon Tam to me.

Through his youth — he was only 15 when he appeared in Firefly — Efron appeared in largely minor roles until he was cast in 2004’s Summerland. From there, it was a short skip to High School Musical and, soon after, Hairspray, and with the release of the two musical favorites, Efron’s career was on a quick rise. He’s since shaken off the restraints of those child star origins, and carved out an enviable career for himself among some of Hollywood’s greatest stars.

He’s already got three films slated to come out over the next few years, which only serves as proof that Efron is still very much in style. The payouts for those roles will just add to the actor’s already-impressive $25 million net worth, a tidy sum for anyone, let alone a man who’s barely into the second half of his ’30s.