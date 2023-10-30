Jeremy Allen White’s zodiac sign and birth chart explained

Jeremy Allen White is making all the headlines with his potentially budding (pun intended) romance, as he and pop singer Rosalia were spotted flower shopping together. Fans have often wondered what Jeremy Allen White truly looks for in a lady, and his zodiac sign and birth chart just may hold the answers.

The Bear actor’s unique sense of style and charm have made him a fan favorite over the years but he often seems to draw more questions than provide answers. The Gene Wilder lookalike‘s taste in a partner might be just as diverse as he is. Following his divorce from Addison Timlin, many fans even wondered whether he’s gay. Yet his dating roster includes fellow celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Ashley Thomas, and he was recently spotted hitting the town with the lovely Rosalia. With these latest developments, it seems some of those questions may be put to rest. Except one — what does he look for in a special someone? Here is what his birth chart has to say.

Jeremy Allen White’s zodiac sign

Jeremy Allen White was born on February 17th, making him the air sign of Aquarius. Although he is right on the cusp, February 18th is the final day of Aquarius, with dreamy water sign Pisces following close behind. People born on the cusp of signs often hold strong qualities of both. Aquarius is represented by the symbol of the water bearer, which can be a little confusing, since Aquarius is actually an air sign. The sign is very logical and loves taking new ideas and concepts and carrying to them the rest of the world, such as a person bringing back water for the entire community, aka a water bearer.

Although Aquarius is a highly intelligent and logical sign, romantic relationships can be a bit of a struggle for them. They tend to shy away from confrontation, and are known for their avoidant tendencies. In relationships, they can ignore small problems, which unfortunately can turn them into large ones. While their sense of conflict avoidance can keep them out of unnecessary drama, part of their life’s work is learning when and how to approach a problem and when to let it be.

Often they can compartmentalize their career and relationships a little too strongly, meaning they can dive into their work, leaving their partner feeling isolated or even abandoned. As an air sign, they tend to also be more comfortable in the world of thinking and logic, and emotions can be a bit of a mystery to them. Although with White being on the cusp of the water sign of Pisces, he might have a little more access to emotional depth than most Aquarius do.

Jeremy Allen White’s birth chart

Jeremy Allen White’s moon sign, the sign of his emotions, is reportedly in Aries, according to AstroCharts. With his moon sign in the fiery ram of Aries, entrepreneurship and independence are probably second nature for him. Aquarius and Aries are two of the more independent signs of the zodiac, meaning they can have a tough time in relationships, and often value partners who are equally independent.

Aquarius often pairs best with other air signs, such as Gemini and Libra, but can do well with fire signs too. They value their freedom, and their work often feels more like a life mission than a day job, meaning it can take a lot of their time and attention. They tend to struggle in partnerships with emotional water signs such as Cancer, which, ironically enough, is the sign his former partner, Addison Timlin.



Rosalia, on the other hand, happens to be a fellow air sign of Libra, a sign Aquarius pairs quite well with. Both signs are creative and intelligent, oh, and did we mention that Libra just happens to be the sign of partnership? Could love be blossoming between these two compatible air signs?

Jeremy Allen White’s love life might end up being written in the stars. In fact, we are willing to bet if he works with his astrology in picking his next partner, he may be in for a perfect pairing. Perhaps this intelligent Aquarius on the cusp of dreamy Pisces may have finally found his match made in air sign heaven.