Do we know if Jeremy Allen White is gay?

The Bear and Shameless star Jeremy Allen White shocked everyone when he and Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May of 2023 after four years of marriage. The pair shares two daughters and their recent split caused rumors to swirl about custody, tensions, and White’s life as a newly-single bachelor.

Since the divorce, White has been rumored to be romantically linked to several other celebrities, including model Ashley Moore and actress and pop star Selena Gomez. He has yet to respond to dating rumors and tends to live a relatively private life, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating and even wishing that he’d somehow notice them. Following The Bear’s second season, many have taken to TikTok and Twitter to express their love and lust for the actor, but the question remains: who among them has the best chance of getting his attention?

Do we know Jeremy Allen White’s sexuality?

White has yet to publicly confirm his sexuality, but unfortunately for some fans, his dating history suggests that he prefers women over men. That said, he did admit in an interview with GQ that he more than understands everyone’s crush on his Bear character, Carmy. In fact, he said that he has a bit of a crush on Carmy himself. This doesn’t make him gay, of course, and until we get an official confirmation from him, we can assume per his dating and marriage history that he is predominantly interested in women.

Though much of his current popularity comes from the Hulu show, longtime fans know and love him from Showtime’s Shameless, on which he played rough-and-tumble Lip Gallagher. As it turns out, viewers could have seen a very different side of White, who shared in a 2012 interview with Collider that he also auditioned for the role of Lip’s younger brother, Ian. This wasn’t the first time White had auditioned for an LGBTQIA+ character, either. As he told Collider, he’d also previously done a screen test for Marshall Gregson on United States of Tara, a role that ultimately went to Atypical star Keir Gilchrist.

As for White’s current projects, The Bear season three has yet to be confirmed, but following season two’s rave reviews, fans are expecting a renewal. White and his ex-wife also recently reached a custody agreement for their two daughters just five months after their divorce. According to The New York Post, White has agreed to be tested for alcohol five times a week in order to see his daughters. If he fails, he’ll be tested 15 minutes later to ensure accuracy, and if he fails again, then he’ll lose joint custody of his daughters until a different agreement is reached. He’s also required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and therapy to maintain his current custody agreement.

It’s safe to say that White has a lot going on in both his personal and professional lives, which fans can keep tabs on via his Instagram. His next big-screen appearance will be in the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron, releasing in theaters on Dec. 22, 2023, and until then, fans have plenty of other ways they can enjoy White’s body of work.