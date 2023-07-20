Comedy-drama The Bear has recently crowned an excellent second season by receiving multiple Emmy nominations, for everything from its writing, to personal awards for the cadre of brilliant actors that makes the series what it is. The series follows the story of an award-winning fine dining chef named Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who returns to his hometown of Chicago and his family’s sandwich shop following his brother’s suicide. Over the course of two seasons (so far), we’ve seen Carmy become close with the previously unruly staff who his brother managed, delve back into his past to deal with some historic issues, and try to improve the sandwich shop (“The Original Beef”), before eventually deciding to turn it into a high-end spot.

Like most of the best shows, The Bear is character-driven, and we quickly learn to love what at first seem like the most miserable and unlikable bunch of people (which will sound familiar to anybody who’s ever worked in a kitchen). But who are our favorites? Read ahead to check out who we think are the 10 best characters in The Bear.

10. Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski

Screengrab via Disney+/FX

Uncle Jimmy is by far one of the least amiable characters on a show that is full of unlikable folks, but his character is unbelievably compelling, and actor Oliver Platt does an outstanding job as the short-tempered but secretly kind-hearted financier/family member. Carmy’s uncle, despite being left short-changed by the suicide that incites the series’ plot, is still happy to pump more cash into his remaining nephew’s business venture, albeit with some caveats. A real hard-ass on the outside, at heart Uncle Jimmy is a family man, and in a show that is effectively all about family (work, chosen, and blood), that makes him an important figure.

9. Marcus

Photo by Chuck Hodes/FX Networks

Baker extraordinaire Marcus (played wonderfully by Lionel Boyce) was floating a bit before Carmy’s arrival, but the higher standards imposed by the wantaway chef (as well as some kitchen competition) has seen him flourish and become the master craftsman that he is clearly destined to be — so much so, he begins making donuts in addition to his other roles. Of course, extra work usually means extra space, and in the din and clamor of the kitchen that can cause some stress, but his laidback nature and friendliness usually negates the worries that he’s brought in with his projects. One of the few characters who viewers would probably be friends with, as the show goes on Marcus’ confidence builds, making watchers smile.

8. Richard “Richie” Jerimovic

Screngrab via Disney+/FX

Carmy’s cousin Richie has been working at The Real Beef for a while when our main character is plunged back into life at the restaurant, and he’s one of the people who the audience get an extensive look into over the course of the series. Ebon Moss-Bachrach plays the part and does so with an authentic Chicago twang, only adding to the realism of his performance. At the beginning of the show he’s pretty prickly about Carmy’s style, often choosing to ignore his cousin if he doesn’t like what he’s hearing, but part of that is just his upbringing. As we get to learn more about what’s under the surface, Richie goes from grouchy family member to a complex, brilliant character who you can’t help but hope gets the best after what’s clearly not been an easy life.

7. Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Photo by Matt Dinerstein/FX

Abby Elliot plays this role deftly, but is also able to bring humor and anger to the part, which is great as Carmy’s sister Natalie is a truly multi-faceted character. She is more of a regular presence throughout the second season of the show after only appearing every so often in the first, even though she co-owns The Real Beef with Carmy. Despite her best attempts to get closer to her returned brother after their sibling’s suicide, he keeps her at an arm’s length at first. Nonetheless, the pair eventually rekindle a real sibling relationship, even as her annoying husband Pete gets in everyone’s way.

6. Claire

Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Booksmart star Molly Gordon plays Carmy’s calm, collected love interest in season two of The Bear, and although her character divided fan opinion, there’s no doubt she’s vital to the story and has a real important role to play in Carmy’s life too. Claire was a childhood friend of the Berzatto siblings and currently works as an ER doc at the hospital, and although they might seem an unlikely pair, we learn that the Berzattos have been trying to set up Carmy and Claire for a while. Although we appreciate her as a character, some have criticized her development, claiming she’s just a plot device to show Carmy having some happiness and throwing it all away (a kind of Manic Pixie Dream Girl). However, we think Claire has a lot more going for her than many give her credit for.

5. Neil Fak

Photo by Chuck Hodes

Fak, as he’s known around The Real Beef, may as well be an employee of the sandwich shop, so often is he called out to help them fix their numerous problems. With a name that sounds a bit like the f-word, he’s a lot funnier and quicker off the mark than a simple curse, adding plenty of humor and wit to the role, aided by the fantastic script. Although he’s technically a handyman, Fak ends up taking on a lot more prominence as the series goes on, being given a regular role in the second season. The character is played by a real chef, Matty Matheson, which goes to show that it’s not just a one way street when it comes to actors realistically portraying cooks. Fak makes the list because he manages to be one of the funniest people in a show that often has you giggling.

4. Ebraheim

Screengrab via Disney+/FX

Another character who brings the level of the bustling, often aggressive atmosphere of the kitchen down from a boil to a simmer, Ebraheim is a calm old head and a massive help to Carmy when he first arrives thanks to the character’s stoic nature. Although his first few appearances are marked by very few lines, when Ebraheim does speak we almost always seem to learn something vital about how he sees the world, or his own past. Edwin Lee Gibson is the man who portrays this proud, talented, and strong character, who seems to always put his all into everything.

3. Sydney Adamu

Photo via Matt Dinerstein/FX

Aside from Carmen, Sydney is the only professionally trained chef in the kitchen, and came along to The Real Beef specifically to work alongside the main man. So, effectively, she’s his main sidekick at the beginning of the series, and is vital to the way Carmy manages to wrestle the sandwich shop into his own image, bringing a level of care and ability the others are lacking. However, she isn’t snobbish about her training, even as the original staff of The Real Beef turn their nose up at her butt-kissing of the boss. Yet, with her endless helpfulness she turns them around, and as the series goes on we get to learn more about her beyond her love of crafting excellent meals. Sydney is portrayed by comedian and Abbott Elementary alum Ayo Edebiri, who brings a surprising amount of gravitas to the role, alongside the expected (and brilliant) humor.

2. Tina

Photo via Matt Dinerstein/FX

Tina is one of the existing chefs who is working at The Real Beef when Carmy turns up to begin running things, and her long history at the restaurant means she’s reluctant to see change. At the beginning of the series, she’s painted as a bit of a stubborn villain for her refusal to adapt, but her love of food soon takes over as she sees the startling results that come from Carmy and Sydney’s hard work and dedication. Soon, she’s a vital ally for Carmy, and is promoted to sous-chef. Liza Colón-Zayas brings a lot of heart and balance to this role, and is absolutely captivating.

1. Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

via hulu

Could it have been anybody else topping this list? Carmy is our main character, the superstar chef brought back down to earth after his brother’s suicide. Played expertly by Shameless star Jeremy Allen White, we see Carmy go through all of the emotions of a close family member’s death while dealing with the pressures of helping his sinking family business, and does so brilliantly. A magenetic screen presence who veers between likable and frustrating, but is always believable, there’s a reason White has been rolling in award nominations since the show debuted.