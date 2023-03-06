The best Jeremy Allen White movies and TV shows, ranked

Jeremy Allen White, the actor who is most famous for playing Lip in the award-winning comedy-drama, Shameless. Far from being typecast, he has gained a massive resurgence in popularity for his captivating performance in The Bear, proving that he’s one of the most versatile actors around.

After starring in Shameless for 10 years, appearing in the show for an impressive 134 episodes, White has gone on to feature in other interesting roles since the show’s conclusion. His recent awards run has no doubt turned more heads towards the actor, so for those that might be unaware of his works, here are 10 movies and TV shows that White has starred in, ranked from least to best.

10. Conviction

This NBC legal drama cast names like Stephanie March, who replayed her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit role as Alexandra Cabot. The show revolves around her as she becomes a bureau chief ADA, supervising a group of gifted assistant district attorneys. Here, White appears shortly, playing Jack Phelps in the 10th episode, and he does a compelling job. Other names in the series include: Eric Balfour, Jordan Bridge, Milena Govich, and Julianne Nicholson.

9. Rob The Mob

This romantic crime film directed by Raymond De Felitta and written by Jonathan Fernandez, follows a Queens couple, Tommy Uva and Rosie DeToma, who also happen to be small-time crooks, specializing in robbing mafia social clubs. The two stumble upon an important list which contains the entire mafia organization, including names, ranks, phone numbers, and more, becoming targets of both the mob and the FBI in the process. Here, White plays Bobby, Tommy’s younger brother. Despite a lack of screentime, he still manages to put on a commendable performance.

8. Afterschool

While many might remember Antonio Campos’ 2008 drama for winning an Independent Spirit Award and as Ezra Miller’s film debut, Jeremy Allen White also puts on a wonderful performance in this drama. The actor played Miller’s (who played Robert in the movie) sociable roommate, Dave, and was captivating each time he was on screen. Alongside the two, other names like Addison Timlin, Emory Cohen, and Michael Stuhlbarg feature in this movie.

7. Bad Turn Worse

This neo-noir film, which is alternately known as We Gotta Get Out of This Place, was released in 2013 and was directed by Zeke and Simon Hawkins. It follows three friends: Sue, Bobby and B.J, who all hail from Texas and hope to make it out of their town. However, they run into interference after stealing from a local mobster, Giff. Bad Turn Worse is a brilliant film which leaves many viewers on the edge of their seats as they follow the teens, wondering if they’ll make it out of town or have their lives ended by the scary Giff, impressively played by Mark Pellegrino.

6. After Everything

After Everything, an intimate, tear-jerking love story, written and directed by Hannah Marks and Joey Power, follows two New York City residents, Elliot and Mia as they enter into a relationship. The former gets diagnosed with an illness, and the couple have to work through the horrible news along with the many other things life throws at them. This is one of the few romance movies White has starred in, and he delivers excellently, putting on a performance that’s bound to move you.

5. The Rental

Dave Franco’s directorial debut, The Rental — which he also co-wrote and produced — is a horror film that follows two couples, Charlie and Michelle, and Josh and Mina, who begin to suspect they are being watched in the house they rented. It stars Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand, Toby Huss, Alison Brie, and of course, Jeremy Allen White who plays Josh, Charlie’s brother and Mina’s boyfriend. Many critics have lauded Franco’s effort, claiming the movie works effectively as both a gripping drama and a horror flick, and the actors were also on the receiving end of praise.

4. The Speed of Life

Ed Radtke’s drama, The Speed of Life, stars Jeremy Allen White as the main character Sammer, a bored teenager in New York City. In order to get some excitement, Sammer steals video cameras from tourists and tries to live vicariously through the footage he finds on the stolen cameras. The film has received several positive reviews from critics, and it won the Queer Lion award for best LGBTQ-related film at the 64th Venice International Film Festival.

3. Homecoming

Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, this anthology series revolves around a mysterious facility called the Geist Group. This unconventional wellness company assists soldiers with smoothly transitioning into civilians. However, when Heidi Bergman, a social worker who once worked at the wellness center, realized she had no recollection of the center, she began to realize that she had been misled about the true purpose of the facility. This gripping show features names like Julia Roberts, Stephan James, Sissy Spacek, and White who plays a former soldier who turned to the Geist group for help.

2. The Bear

While it centers on the life of chefs, The Bear isn’t just any cooking-related show; it is one that carefully carries its viewers through the everyday lives of different chefs in a rundown kitchen in Chicago. It’s intense, gripping and backed by great characters executed well by brilliant actors, with White leading the bunch. For his incredible efforts on the show, White won the Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Other stars in the series include: Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Abby Elliott.

1. Shameless

This popular comedy-drama, which ran on Showtime from 2011 until 2021, is unarguably the most popular show White has starred in to date. In the series that shot him to mainstream popularity, he plays Lip, the eldest son in the notorious Gallagher family, who is highly intelligent but struggles with addiction. The show has been heralded as one of the best in the last few decades. For White’s impressive performance, he earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.