10 smartest DCEU characters, ranked

The DCEU has exploded in popularity over the last few years, and that does not seem to be slowing down. There are so many different characters that fans are able to associate themselves with, thus giving everyone someone to latch onto and root for. One thing that the DCEU is known for amongst those who follow it is how smart the characters, whether they be heroes or villains, are. Here are the 10 smartest DCEU characters.

10. Superman

Being one of the most powerful heroes is one thing, but being able to hide it as Clark Kent and not let anyone in on your secret is one of the tougher things to do as a hero. Superman is able to pull this off thanks to his brains and smarts. He also has to keep himself sharp whenever he fights, as villains are constantly trying out new and different tactics in order to take down the hero. Always having to adapt makes him one of the smartest characters in the DCEU.

9. The Joker

One of the most famous characters that the DCEU has produced is unquestionably the Joker. Fans remember the legendary performances that Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson gave, as well as a newer interpretation by Joaquin Phoenix. The Joker has the ability to either frighten people beyond belief and make sure that people are terrorized whenever they hear his name, or in some cases be a beloved figure and make people think that he is actually one of the good guys. The Joker’s legacy will continue to live on and he will always be must watch whenever he is on screen.

8. Lex Luthor

Another one of the smartest villains within the DCEU is Lex Luthor. When he is not trying to destroy Superman or Supergirl, he is trying to put together a group of supervillains with the help of Deathstroke to take over the universe. Luthor has shown an ability to be one of the most creative villains, as he goes up against Superman, he has to use his brain over his skills, thus showing how smart he truly is.

7. Ray Palmer

Making his appearance in the Arrowverse, Ray Palmer has shown that he is one of the smartest heroes. It helps that he built his entire technology company, Palmer Technologies, from the ground up. He also created the A.T.O.M suit for himself that he is able to use to help fight crime in Arrow as well as Legends of Tomorrow. The Legends always tend to lean on his brain and problem solving skills in order to get themselves out of a lot of interesting situations that the crew finds themselves in. Having seemingly an unlimited technology supply and the brains to use it, Ray Palmer continues to show fans how smart he truly is.

6. Rick Flag

If you are going to lead a group of people nicknamed the Suicide Squad, you must be very smart in being able to control the group as well as always keep them focussed on the task at hand. This is what Amanda Waller designated Rick Flag to be able to do when she appointed him as the leader of the group. Having to lead a group of people is an incredibly hard thing to do, as anyone who has ever had to do it would attest to. It takes a certain amount of mental strength, knowing what each person likes, does not like, and how to motivate them to be the best version of themselves. Rick Flag is able to do all of these things.

5. Amanda Waller

One of the highest ranking government officials and the creator of the Suicide Squad makes you one of the smartest people within the DCEU. Having the smarts to have a group of villains complete the impossible missions that you do not want the heroes to do might sound somewhat insane, but it is smart. She was another step ahead of the villains as she made sure that none would escape by planting a bomb inside of them if they did.

4. Wonder Woman

Going back to the origin story of Wonder Woman shows fans that she knew it would not be right if she was aiding the Germans in their quest for world domination. Not only is that smart to realize, it is also an incredibly brave thing to stand up for. She is able to interpret numerous different languages, a skill that she always shows off at different times. She was able to take down Ares herself as well as assist the Justice League and play a huge role in the taking down of Steppenwolf. Not a bad resume for making herself one of the smartest DCEU characters.

3. Bruce Wayne

Upholding the family business and continuing to make it expand and grow when it is already a multi billion dollar business is tough enough, let alone when you have to keep secret that you are one of the most powerful superheroes in all of the DCEU. It is easy to be a great hero when you have super abilities, Bruce does not which makes the fact that he is such an amazing hero as Batman even more amazing. He always seems to know how to take an opponent down, and do so without killing them. He has figured out how to maximize his own skills while keeping those around him safe.

2. The Thinker

Creating a device that drives up your brain power to an exponential amount greater than what you were at before is one of the most impressive things that anyone can do. While the Thinker loses all of his emotions, he clearly is able to plan out his attacks and where he wants people to be, as seen on The Flash. Knowing where Barry will always be vulnerable and the best spots to put him in makes him one of the scarier villains. Having constant brain stimulation keeps the Thinker sharp as can be. In terms of pure smarts, the Thinker always has every version of how events could play out in his head and is always seemingly five steps ahead of Team Flash, no matter what they did, up until the very end.

1. Cyborg

Being half man and half machine makes Cyborg the smartest character within the DCEU. He knows all of the things that make him human, something that a machine cannot tell you, no matter how bad it might be wanted. Since he is also half machine, he can tap into any computer database and figure out anything he could possibly need whenever he needs to. Even though he himself is not a fan of this power, it comes in incredibly handy for the Justice League to help them, whenever they need it.