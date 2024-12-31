A familiar face from the DC universe ditches heroics to embrace darker role in James Gunn’s latest project

Batman may be on the back burner for DC, but James Gunn’s extended world continues to spin. In addition to his Superman movie, Kal-El’s cousin will make her solo film debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Gunn’s universe has already gone to task in reinventing the brand and he has recently added a familiar face to the mix. According to the Dune actor himself, Jason Momoa has been cast as the villain, Lobo. Momoa’s previous work in the DC universe is not cause for concern. After playing Arthur Curry in two Aquaman films, he will return to DC as one of his favorite characters. Momoa took to Instagram to officially drop the news. He posted a quote from an interview several years back about his hopes for his comic book future.

“I collect comics, and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role.'”

Momoa indicated that no one would have to twist his arm to audition for Lobo in the future. Patience is a virtue because, as Momoa succinctly said in his post, “They called.”



Momoa has now been confirmed to portray the role he has been gunning for in a surprising twist of fate.

Lobo is no Aquaman

James Gunn came into control of the DC brand at just the right moment. For the past decade, DC has been trailing behind its rival Marvel in terms of quality. But following the magnum opus, Endgame, there was a void to be filled. Marvel could never quite top the film and now it is DC’s time to shine. The success of Matt Reeves’ Batman started a butterfly effect that has created a new era for DC. Since Gunn took over as the creative head of the brand, he has been making waves.

Superman is one of the most anticipated films of 2025 and Supergirl already carries some heat. The role of Kara Zor-El has been awarded to House of the Dragon actor Milly Alcock. The young performer portrayed Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first half of Season 1. Jason Momoa will add to the high-profile film as a veteran of DC. His new character, however, varies distinctly from the rambunctious and fun-loving Aquaman. The illegitimate son of Queen Atlanna of Atlantis, Arthur never thought he would have real responsibilities. His desire to do good contradicts his half-brother Orm’s need for control.

In Supergirl, Momoa will lean more toward Orm on the personality scale. Lobo is an anti-hero character, first introduced to DC Comics in 1983. Hailing from the utopian planet of Czarnia, Lobo becomes a bounty hunter of the stars. After falling out of favor, the character was revitalized in the ’90s. While he was meant to be a parody of heroic characters such as Marvel’s Wolverine, he became a hit with fans — including Momoa. Viewers will have to wait for some time for the release of Supergirl, but in the meantime, can read up on some of Momoa’s favorite comic book characters.

