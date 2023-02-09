Amazon snatches the rights to an acclaimed horror comic book adaptation

Amazon’s quest to collect lesser-known comic series and adapt them into big streaming originals is only continuing, following reports it has ordered a live-action adaptation of horror series Wytches.

The Scott Snyder comic series was printed by Image Comics from 2014 to 2015, garnering acclaim for its excellent penmanship from Snyder and artist Jock. Wytches follows a family’s move into the wilderness following a tragedy, only to discover an ancient den of monsters within the forest that prey on their broken and mourning minds.

According to Variety, Amazon has finally ordered it into production following nearly a decade of talk around the adaptation getting off the ground. The last update prior to this came in 2021 when Snyder confirmed Plan B Entertainment would produce the series with Amazon.

Often there’ll be a surprise comic miniseries hit which quickly gets snapped up for adaptation, only to meander in development hell for years. Wytches ran for just six issues, making it a perfect length for a limited series on streaming. Particularly appealing about Wytches is the art style of penciler Jock. The Scottish cartoonist imbues the series with a strong aesthetic, with great use of color for detailing in an otherwise dark world.

Adapting Wytches to be its best will require a strong sense of direction and visual flair, which will be helped by Jock and Snyder working on the show as storyboard artist and writer respectively.

Amazon has made huge strides in recent years to adapt comics outside of the grasp of Marvel or DC, with reports last week of it attaining the rights to Ed Brubaker’s indie comic Criminal.