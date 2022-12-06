Are the Guardians of the Galaxy actually known on Earth?

One of the most popular holiday shows that MCU fans are looking forward to watching is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The special is the conclusion of MCU’s Phase Four and tells the story of how Yondu destroyed Christmas for Peter when he came to Earth. Mantis and Drax want to help Peter get over the loss of Gamora and want to find the best present for him.

The pair decide that their best course of action is to go to Los Angeles to find Kevin Bacon, Peter’s hero. The two thought that Kevin Bacon was going to be like them, but are upset and annoyed to find out that he is not a hero with powers like them. Bacon is kidnapped and brought back to Knowhere, where Peter loves the gesture, but is disgusted when he finds out that Bacon was kidnapped.

During a celebration together at the end, Mantis tells Peter that she is in fact his half-sister, to which he is beyond happy and excited. Peter starts to love Christmas again at the end of the episode.

While walking around Los Angeles, people seem to pay no attention to Mantis and Drax, both of whom stand out in a crowd. This has fans wanting to know if the Guardians are known on Earth?

Are the Guardians known on Earth?

Image via Marvel Studios

As of now, there does not seem to be any reason that the Guardians of the Galaxy should be known on Earth. The group of heroes tends to do their job in space, something that common people are oblivious to. The one real-time prior to this adventure that any of the Guardians were ever on Earth was during Avengers: Endgame, as all heroes needed to come together to defeat Thanos. Before that, Yondu came to Earth to get Peter as a baby, but they had never gone back to Earth.

It makes a lot of sense that nobody seemed to recognize these heroes like they do Spider-Man and Iron Man. The people in downtown Los Angeles see people dressed like Drax and Mantis all the time, which is why they did not feel the need to turn around and pay them any attention.

This might change in the future, as there are many new different parts to the MCU that might require the Guardians to spend more of their time on Earth helping all of the battles down here. But for now, the heroes are not known on Earth, like the other Avengers and MCU characters are.

Fans can stream The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special now on Disney Plus.