Best Comic Books Winter 2021

With the winter months coming up, many of us will want to get a warm blanket and read a new or your favorite comic book next to the fireplace. Today we’ll be taking a look at some of the best comic books that fit that bill this winter season.

Eternals

Image by Marvel via Amazon

Marvel’s Eternals have been absent from Marvel comics since 2018 when they fought amongst themselves to the bloody end. This new Eternals run marks a triumphant return for the evolved humans. With the upcoming MCU film undoubtedly timed to cross-promote between the two, now is a great time to see what these celestial test subjects are up to on the comic pages.

Asadora!

Image by VIZ via Amazon

With an endlessly likable protagonist and an often-overlooked post-war Japanese setting, Asadora! is sure to put a smile on any reader’s face. While the series begins with Asa dealing with the effects of a typhoon, you get to see her grow up and become a pilot attempting to track down a mysterious monster. The incredible artwork of the series’ mangaka Naoki Urasawa alone is worth the price of entry to this charming and poignant series.

Millarworld Comics

Image by Image Comics via Amazon

Even if you haven’t read any of the Millarworld comics, you have almost definitely seen some of the movies they have inspired. The Kickass Series, Wanted, and even Kingsman: Secret Service were all from the wonderfully creative mind of Mark Millar. Fast-paced action and gratuitous violence are par for the course for Millarworld Comics. If you wanted to be an early adopter of a comic book that may just become a hit movie, Millarworld would be a great place to start.

Locke and Key/Sandman: Hell and Gone

Image by IDW via Amazon

Comic book crossovers are nothing too new, but they are still very cool. Just like how DC and Marvel comics teamed up to do the JLA/Avengers crossover, DC and IDW teamed up for this crossover between The Sandman and the Locke and Key characters. If you’re looking for a hellish crossover between two of the most popular fantasy comic book series then look no further — Hell & Gone is for you.

Black Widow

Image by Marvel via Amazon

Just because Black Widow recently had her farewell film in the MCU doesn’t mean that you can’t get much more of the Russian superspy Avenger. The Black Widow comic book series that is currently ongoing shows the spy enjoying her retired life until she gets pulled back into the game. If high-flying superhero action is a bit too much for you right now, why not indulge in the sneaky spy side of Marvel’s comics?

Chainsaw Man

Image by VIZ media via Amazon

Easily one of the hottest manga on the market, Chainsaw Man has a wonderfully absurd premise. If you are looking for some fun over-the-top action, you can’t get much better than Chainsaw Man. Plus, with the anime coming out any day now, you can get a head start on the series.

Both traditional comic books and manga are in a great place at the moment, and you’d do well to pick any of these series in this list. If you have a comic itch to scratch, it won’t be hard to find something that suits you.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.