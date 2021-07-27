Black Panther Star To Voice Batman In New DC Podcast

As one of the most recognizable figures in popular culture, there are always a handful of Batman projects on the go at any given time, and the latest is a podcast hailing from The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer and all-round comic book veteran David S. Goyer, and the audio interpretation has just found its Caped Crusader.

Black Panther star Winston Duke will lend his vocal talents to Batman: Unburied, a Spotify exclusive that’s also pulled off a secondary stroke of casting genius by tasking Jason Isaacs to bring Alfred Pennyworth to life. The podcast is described as a psychological thriller, and based on the plot details made available, it sounds as though it might end up alienating more than few diehard fans by taking some big swings with the established mythology.

Batman: Unburied finds Bruce Wayne working as a forensic pathologist in Gotham Hospital, where he examines victims of a villain known as The Harvester, a serial killer with a grisly track record of slaying innocent victims. The playboy billionaire turned nocturnal vigilante has to reckon with his own demons, while uncovering the identity of the murderer to save the rest of the city.

It’s a unique hook for a Batman story, and Unburied will benefit immensely from Duke’s presence. As he’s shown in the past in titles like TV series Person of Interest, Marvel’s Black Panther, Netflix’s Spenser Confidential, Jordan Peele’s Us and supernatural drama Nine Days, the actor is more than capable of balancing charm and charisma with fury and anger. Batman: Unburied is set to be just the first of many DC podcasts coming to Spotify, so we’re looking forward to hearing ends up boarding the roster next.