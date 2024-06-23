BRZRKR
Image via Boom! Studios
Netflix
Comic Books

Do we know the ‘BRZRKR’ Netflix release date?

The comic book series has sold millions of copies and garnered a highly positive critical reception.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 11:05 am

BRZRKR is a brilliant action comic book series created by everyone’s favorite wholesome celebrity, Keanu Reeves, and published by Boom! Studios. It chronicles the epic adventures of a half-god immortal warrior known as Berzerker (or “B” for short) as he battles through the ages.

To date, the series has comprised a self-titled 2021-2023 run, a 2023 one-shot spin-off comic called Poetry of Madness, another 2023 one-shot spin-off called Fallen Empire, a 2024 run called A Faceful of Bullets, and an upcoming 2024 novel called The Book of Elsewhere.

It’s been positively received and millions of copies of the comic books have sold. Therefore, it’s rather exciting that a live-action movie adaptation of the series is coming to Netflix. Reeves whose likeness provides the inspiration behind Berzerker’s appearance will play the lead role and be heavily involved in the film’s production.

Netflix announced in 2021 that the project was happening, but, more than three years on, do we know the release date yet?

When is BZRKR coming to Netflix?

Image via Boom! Studios

Unfortunately, it’s still unknown when BZRKR will be coming to Netflix. Many sources have speculated about a release date as far back as January 2023, Dexerto assumed the release date would be no earlier than mid-2024. However, given that’s clearly not going to happen, fans must wait patiently.

In addition to a live-action film, Netflix’s original announcement revealed an anime series based on the comics is also in the works, with Reeves again voicing Berzerker. Like the live-action movie, details about when that will happen aren’t yet available.

Keep checking back here, because we’ll provide you with all the information about BZRKR’s release dates as we get it.

