After staying at ‘The White Lotus’ Lisa will drop a specialized comic book to accompany debut album

Since starring in The White Lotus simply isn’t enough, Lisa of K-pop band BLACKPINK has announced the release of a specialized comic book in tandem with her debut album.

What’s more, the comic book will be released under Lisa’s very own, just-announced comic company, called Lalisa Comics and created in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment. The project will serve as an accompaniment to Lisa’s upcoming debut solo album, which is titled Alter Ego. She already tapped fellow pop stars Doja Cat and Raye for the first single of that album, “Born Again”, and now she’s adding to the hype with a 56-page comic book.

LISA will release her own comic book, ‘ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC,’ as a companion to her upcoming album. pic.twitter.com/78az4pAABc — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 18, 2025

The book is titled ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC, and is said to draw inspiration from the themes of its album companion. As such, it will focus on five different characters (duh! It’s Alter Ego!), namely in Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni and Speedi. Each represents a unique aspect of the 27 year-old pop star’s personality, with the comic’s official logline saying it tells a story that “embodies transformation, courage and unity.”

On the illustration front, ALTER-EGO has tapped Japanese artist MINOMIYABI, whose credits include collaborations with fellow musicians like Gorillaz and Yungblud. Zero Zero Entertainment, meanwhile, has worked with multiple starry artists to launch comics series’ in the past, including hip-hop star Metro Boomin and Korean-American singer BoyWithUke. More broadly, the comic book world has in the past welcomed editions from the likes of The Weeknd, Gene Simmons, Coldplay and Eminem.

Fans can pre-order ALTER-EGO: THE OFFICIAL COMIC now through Lalisa Comics’ website, with the first issue expected to ship in March. Before that, we will get Lisa’s album Alter Ego on Feb. 28 and before that, we’ll see Lisa on screens for episode two of The White Lotus. The Mike White-created series debuted the first episode of its third season this week, welcoming an all-star cast of love-to-hate elites alongside those unlucky enough to serve them.

For her part, Lisa — in her debut acting role — plays Mook, a staff member at the show’s titular hotel branch in Thailand. While K-pop fans were initially worried about the extent and importance of Lisa’s role in the buzzy HBO series, the first episode set those concerns aside, with Mook given ample screen time and Lisa herself stealing the show at the season three premiere event in Thailand.

Of course, within an ensemble cast like that of The White Lotus, it’s hard for anyone to truly steal the spotlight, and much of the chatter in the wake of episode one has focussed on the, shall we say, strange relationship between the Ratcliff siblings, portrayed by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola. They’re joined in the ensemble by a cast so starry it warrants its own constellation, from Parker Posey to Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell and Walton Goggins.

Oh, Aimee Lou Wood of Sex Education is also thrown in there, for extra measure. For BLACKPINK fans, though, it’s still Lisa’s show. Previous seasons have made breakout stars of Jennifer Coolidge, Simona Tabasco, Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage, so we wouldn’t count out a similar moment for Lisa. At that point, she could add Emmy-winner to her list of accolades along with comic book writer and worldwide pop phenom. Is there anything she can’t do?

