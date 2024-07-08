What happened to BLACKPINK?

Blackpink debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of the most well-known groups in K-pop, breaking records and topping charts across the globe. That is until the group’s initial contracts expired and rumors of Blackpink’s imminent disbandment spread all over the globe.

Despite Blink’s fears, the group renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment in 2023 for group activities. Even so, it’s hard to deny Blackpink member’s careers have gone through some changes in the time since.

What’s new with Blackpink?

Under their previous contract, all four women had released solo work: Jennie starting with “Solo,” then Rosé with “On the Ground,” Lisa with “Lalisa,” and finally, Jisoo with “Flower.” Since the members only re-signed with YG for group activities, they essentially became free agents when it came to their solo activities. How have they exercised their new freedom?

Shortly after news of the group’s contract renewals hit the press, Jennie announced she was establishing her own label, Odd Atelier, to manage her music and other business endeavors. Jennie’s stayed busy over the last year; after acting alongside Lily-Rose Depp and the Weeknd (and singing with the two on the track “One of the Girls”) in the controversial HBO series The Idol, she’s featured on tracks by Zico and Brockhampton’s Matt Champion — and that’s not even counting her work with brands like Gentle Monster.

Lisa went a similar route and announced she was launching her own company, Lloud Co., to manage her individual activities. According to a report from Variety, Lloud Co. teamed up with RCA Records to release Lisa’s new solo music while allowing her to retain full ownership of her new material. Lisa has continued to work with brands like Bulgari and Celine and released her first single through Lloud Co., titled “Rockstar,” on June 27, 2024.

Jisoo has continued to focus on her acting career and created her own company, Blissoo, on Feb. 21, 2024. She’s set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the manhwa, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint as well as the drama, Influenza. Aside from her acting career, she continues to work with brands like Cartier and Dior.

Out of all of Blackpink, Rosé has been the quietest about her solo plans. She finally announced in June of 2024 that she signed with the Black Label, an entertainment company founded by YG producer (and frequent Blackpink collaborator) Teddy and that new music would be coming soon. In addition to working on her music, Rosé has been hard at work collaborating with brands like YSL and Puma.

While the members are prioritizing their solo careers at the moment, don’t count out a Blackpink comeback just yet. When news broke that Blackpink had signed a new contract with YG, the company promised a new album and world tour was in the works. Hopefully, Blackpink will be back in your area before you know it.

