Can Deadpool teleport? The Merc with a Mouth’s powers, explained

Deadpool has a pretty long list of cool powers, his most notable being his regenerative healing factor, which is pretty much the same as Wolverine’s power. On top of that, he has a bunch of other cool abilities including super strength, super agility, and probably the most powerful one of all, the ability to break the fourth wall. But can he teleport?

The big screen adaptation of The Merc with a Mouth’s has seen him make use of most of his known abilities so far, but his comic counterpart has another trick up his sleeve that hasn’t really been touched on yet. For a while in the comics, Deadpool had the ability to teleport; it’s like the writers decided he wasn’t already overpowered enough, and decided to throw in another superpower for good measure.

However, it’s not entirely accurate to say that this is one of Deadpool’s abilities, as he actually uses a teleportation belt. So whilst he is seen teleporting in the comics from time to time, this isn’t one of his in-built powers. Eventually he stopped using the teleportation device due to it malfunctioning and practically shredding his skin and muscle off. That’s the in universe explanation as to why he stopped, anyway; in reality, the writers probably realized the anti-hero was hogging all the cool superpowers.

We have seen Deadpool’s teleportation ability outside of the comics a few times. In the Deadpool game from 2013 (a severely overlooked superhero game, in my opinion), we get to mess around with his full arsenal of abilities, including teleportation.

Has Deadpool ever had these powers on the big screen?

He did also have the teleportation ability in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unlike his comic book counterpart, this version of the character didn’t need the belt to teleport, it was just a thing he did. Bear in mind, this version of Deadpool could also shoot lasers from his eyes, and had retractable arm blades akin to Wolverine’s claws, so he’s not what you’d consider an accurate portrayal of the character.

They explained his abilities in the movie by saying Wade Wilson had multiple different mutant’s DNA mixed with his. In all honesty, we don’t really acknowledge this movie, or its portrayal of the character, and for good reason. However, for many, that was their first time seeing the character, so it makes sense that fans would assume teleportation is one of his many powers.

So just to clarify: No, the real Deadpool technically can’t teleport, but he is known for that ability, thanks to his cool belt. Maybe we’ll see the iconic piece of tech show up in Deadpool 3 — we’ve heard a lot about the upcoming film, but no confirmation on the belt showing up. Fans are certainly hopeful we’ll get to see him use his teleportation at some point ion the MCU.