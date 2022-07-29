Can’t wait for ‘The Sandman’? Here are some other Neil Gaiman comics to enjoy

Neil Gaiman is perhaps best known for his Eisner Award-winning graphic novel The Sandman, but that’s really only scratching the surface of the writer’s legacy in comic books.

Gaiman’s comic book work is extensive and highly revered for its imaginative and well-crafted plots. His blend of fantasy and heartfelt emotions makes so many of his stories unforgettable, and they’re so varied that it’s hard to find something you don’t like. He’s worked for both DC and Marvel, and his work spans decades yet never seems to falter in quality. Gaiman’s able to keep history intact while exploring new corners of the world that previous writers never bothered to look for. The Sandman in many respects is just the beginning.

Here are 10 of his best comic books to date.

Black Orchid

Image from DC Comics

Black Orchid by Gaiman, with art by Dave McKean, was a three-issue limited series that carries much of the same energy as Sandman. The titular character first appeared in Adventure Comics #428, but she didn’t really have much of an origin story. Gaiman fixed that by weaving a story about a woman named Susan Linden, the plant hybrid superhero Black Orchid, who’s killed by Lex Luthor. This starts a domino effect that involves Black Orchid’s ex-husband, Poison Ivy, Swamp Thing, and Flora, Linden’s sister. It’s supernatural and personal, and you can never tell what’s about to happen.

Swamp Thing

Image from DC Comics

Swamp Thing Annual #5 by Gaiman, with art by Mike Mignola, is a different take on title. Gaiman’s known for his skill at writing an ensemble cast, and in this comic he focuses exclusively on other characters apart from Swamp Thing. The main story involves the reintroduction of Brother Power the Geek, Abbie Arcane, and Chester, and a shorter story about Swamp Thing’s arch-nemesis Woodrue and his plant Milton that shows a different side to the character. It’s not completely without Swamp Thing, since the annual has a two-page feature on the protector of the Green that details important information.

Spawn

Image from Image Comics

Neil Gaiman’s single issue of Spawn was so brilliant that it led to a legal battle. In Spawn #9, Gaiman fleshed out Todd McFarlane’s world by exploring the greater universe of the story. The story travels back to the Dark Ages where Angela pretends to be a damsel in disguise to trick Medieval Spawn, and defeats him in battle. In the present, Angela fights Spawn, except this time she loses for the first time ever. Gaiman would later sue McFarlane over royalties for the characters he created, which included Cogliostrio, Angela, and Medieval Spawn. It further proves that no one’s quite like Gaiman when it comes to character development and world-building.

Eternals

Image from Marvel Comics

Stories don’t get much more epic than Eternals, and Gaiman and artist John Romit Jr. took it to another level. It’s taken in a bold new direction that takes place during the tumultuous Marvel Civil War. The Eternals have awakened from strange dreams and come to terms with discovering they’re not normal people. The art is some of Romita Jr.’s best work as he gives these beings designs that respect the past while bringing them into the modern day. It’s cosmic and yet grounded in a way that it’s impossible not to feel for them.

Miracle Man: The Golden Age

Image from Marvel Comics

Gaiman’s penchant for reaching back through time and plucking a character from the Silver Age to tell a story about is in full effect with Miracleman: The Silver Age. With art from Mark Buckingham, this comic explores society from the perspective of a god. It takes place after London has been destroyed and Miracleman rules over a society that’s without war, poverty, and famine. It shows the potential of what humans could be under certain conditions, but also the dangers that paradise can bring. When you’re finished reading, you’ll be left wondering so many things about what’s the right path for the world to take.

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?

Image from DC Comics

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader? is a story about Gotham like you’ve never read before. Written by Gaiman with art by Andy Kubert, this two-issue series approaches Gotham like it’s an actual character. It takes place after Batman’s death following Batman R.I.P. and Final Crisis and memorializes the Caped Crusader by covering Batman’s long history through his rogue’s gallery. It turns his criminals into human beings as they question who they are without their greatest rival.

Secret Origins Special #1

Image from DC Comics

In Secret Origins Special #1, Neil Gaiman and artist Mike Hoffman go deep with Batman’s greatest villains. A supposed investigative reporter and his film-crew comes to Gotham City to make a documentary about the city’s bad guys, and Batman is having none of it. The reporter eventually gets to interview one of Penguin’s henchmen, the Riddler, and Harvey Dent’s ex-wife, and through them we get a better understanding of who they are beneath all the costumes and crimes.

Green Lantern/Superman: Legend of the Green Flame

Image from DC Comics

Neil Gaiman and artist Eddie Campbell turn their attention to the Green Lantern in Legend of the Green Flame. Two members of the Blackhawk Squadron enter a desert bunker in search of a secret weapon. What they find is a green railroad lantern and a legend surrounding it is brought up, but not fully remembered. Hal Jordan is at a low point in this story. His relationship with Arisia has ended and he’s no longer being part of the Green Lantern Corps. In classic Superman fashion, the Man of Steel is there to give him friendly advice.

Marvel 1602

Image from Marvel Comics

Gaiman and artist Andy Kubert join forces to tell a tale that feels unmistakably refreshing compared to all the major events superheroes go through. As the name suggests, 1602 takes place in the past, only this past is filled with Marvel’s superheroes. In the titular year, strange new powers appear in the last days of Queen Elizabeth, and notable characters emerge, including the X-Men, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Dr. Strange, Daredevil, Captain America, Black Widow, and more. It’s exciting seeing these heroes and villains in such an unfamiliar setting, and you’ll question what’s really going on the whole time.

Books of Magic

Image from DC Comics

Books of Magic by Gaiman and artist John Bolton is Harry Potter-meets-superhero-comics. Four fallen mystics known as the Trench Coat Brigade guide Timothy Hunter, a young boy with great magical potential, through magical realms. It’s exciting getting to explore these new worlds through the eyes of Timothy, and Bolton’s artwork mesmerizes in a way that pulls you into the story and brings it to life. As time goes on, the boy has to decide whether or not he wants to join this magical quartet.