Christian Bale, star of what is arguably one of the best received DC movies of all time, is about to earn his Marvel movie wings as Gorr, The God Butcher, in Thor: Love and Thunder. But don’t tell the Dark Knight actor he’s now in the MCU. Bale reacted to the news that he had joined the largest superhero franchise of all time as if a stranger had just sat down next to him and started explaining cryptocurrency.

Bale recently admitted that he had absolutely no idea what on earth an MCU was, much less than he had joined with it somehow, telling Total Film that, “people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered shit, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale’s blind spot doesn’t seem to have earned him any backlash from the immensely larger fanbase of the thing he has absolutely no clue about. If anything, fan reaction seems to find the Vice star’s cluelessness anywhere from adorable to legendary.

To be fair, although the man who played American Psycho’s Bateman’s Batman trilogy (he’s the first buy to pull off playing Bats three times in a row, lest we forget) were the biggest-grossing of the various DC movie properties, they were a standalone conception that had nothing to do with any shared universe, including Warner Bros.’ nominal sandbox for the movie versions of DC Comics superheroes, the DC Extended Universe, or DCEU. So he may have gone in cold to his latest role.

Fans will be able to see if Bale enters into the MCU seamlessly, whether he knows it or not, on July 8 when Thor: Love and Thunder releases theatrically.

In the meantime, no one tell Bale about Robert Pattinson.