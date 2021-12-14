Comic book fans are pumped for Marvel’s new Sorcerer Supreme
Who’s the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel universe? That’s an easy one, as everyone knows, it’s Doctor Strange, right? Wrong! Well, at least, that answer will be incorrect come March when Marvel Comics launches a new series that will see another powerful mystic hero take on Stephen Strange’s mantle. But at least the title is remaining in the family.
Today, Marvel announced Strange, an upcoming comic book from writer Jed MacKay and artist Marc Ferreira that sees Strange’s ex-wife Clea become the world’s new Sorcerer Supreme. The news came with the reveal of the epic cover for issue #1 from artist Bjon Barends, which gives us our first look at Clea in her supreme threads.
The announcement has sent Marvel Comics readers into meltdown, with Clea going on to trend on Twitter as fans share their excitement for this surprising shift to the status quo.
She’s rocking the cape and gloves.
It’s about damn time.
Amidst the excitement, some X-Men lovers were hoping that Illyana Rasputin, aka Magick, would be the one to get the promotion.
On the whole, though, even Magick loyalists are happy.
This series should be a great jumping point for folks who don’t know much about Clea but want to.
So who is Clea? The niece of Dormammu and an inhabitant of the Dark Dimension is Strange’s primary love interest in the comics. The pair were married for years before their relationship fell apart after Clea returned to her own dimension to become its ruler. For much of her history, Clea has been Strange’s loyal disciple and number two, so it’s a pretty big deal that she’s becoming the Sorcerer Supreme herself. Could this be sowing the seeds for her incoming arrival in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Who knows.
Following the currently ongoing The Death of Doctor Strange series, Marvel‘s Strange #1 will hit shelves on March 2, 2022.