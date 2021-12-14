Comic book fans are pumped for Marvel’s new Sorcerer Supreme

Who’s the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel universe? That’s an easy one, as everyone knows, it’s Doctor Strange, right? Wrong! Well, at least, that answer will be incorrect come March when Marvel Comics launches a new series that will see another powerful mystic hero take on Stephen Strange’s mantle. But at least the title is remaining in the family.

Today, Marvel announced Strange, an upcoming comic book from writer Jed MacKay and artist Marc Ferreira that sees Strange’s ex-wife Clea become the world’s new Sorcerer Supreme. The news came with the reveal of the epic cover for issue #1 from artist Bjon Barends, which gives us our first look at Clea in her supreme threads.

Make way for the new Sorcerer Supreme! ✨ Follow the adventures of Clea as the next Sorcerer Supreme in 'Strange', a new #MarvelComics series coming in March from @jedmackay and @marc_ferreira. pic.twitter.com/frGmdv25jT — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) December 14, 2021

The announcement has sent Marvel Comics readers into meltdown, with Clea going on to trend on Twitter as fans share their excitement for this surprising shift to the status quo.

say hello to our new sorcerer supreme, clea! pic.twitter.com/FmgJ8KLoGn — ִֶָ (@lovebotstrange) December 14, 2021

CLEA AS THE NEW SORCERER SUPREME YES PLEASE — swiftmas sarah (@herahsoka) December 14, 2021

clea is the new sorcerer supreme!!! we all cheered!! pic.twitter.com/lX3lS0ZvcI — 💭🎄 (@comfortsstrange) December 14, 2021

Clea rocking the cape and gloves now. Nice.



Kind of surprised it didn’t happen sooner. pic.twitter.com/KzDSiyOAec — The Man-Thing’s Menagerie of Merry Monsters (@Adventurin2Fear) December 14, 2021

It’s about damn time.

In better news…ladies and gentlemen, CLEA IS YOUR NEW SORCERER SUPREME! BOUT DAMN TIME TOO. With art by the AMAZING @marc_ferreira and written by the one and only @jedmackay! Will Jed miss? What do you think? LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO #JedDontMiss pic.twitter.com/xZleaobNek — TASK the Pimp Hand of Khonshu (@UpToTASK) December 14, 2021

Amidst the excitement, some X-Men lovers were hoping that Illyana Rasputin, aka Magick, would be the one to get the promotion.

I like Clea but illyana deserved https://t.co/3tDMLOWSly — santi (@scarletgrey616) December 14, 2021

On the whole, though, even Magick loyalists are happy.

Bout time! I was cheering dor Illyana, but Clea is great! https://t.co/7iplW323dW — LodiX (@lodix1) December 14, 2021

This series should be a great jumping point for folks who don’t know much about Clea but want to.

I know literally nothing about Clea, but she’s always given me good vibes. Excited to read this! 😌 https://t.co/sM6qn7Saox — caleb st. croix (@unimpressedfave) December 14, 2021

So who is Clea? The niece of Dormammu and an inhabitant of the Dark Dimension is Strange’s primary love interest in the comics. The pair were married for years before their relationship fell apart after Clea returned to her own dimension to become its ruler. For much of her history, Clea has been Strange’s loyal disciple and number two, so it’s a pretty big deal that she’s becoming the Sorcerer Supreme herself. Could this be sowing the seeds for her incoming arrival in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Who knows.

Following the currently ongoing The Death of Doctor Strange series, Marvel‘s Strange #1 will hit shelves on March 2, 2022.