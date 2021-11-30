Comics fans go wild over ‘Wonder Woman Historia’
DC fans are going nuts over the new comic book Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1, which was published Tuesday.
Author Kelly Sue DeConnick, known for her past work with Carol Danvers’ rebranding as Captain Marvel with Marvel comics and the Eisner-nominated mythological wester PRETTY DEADLY, brings us this epic tale that includes the entire story of the Amazons, from whom the heroic Diana Prince hails, according to its official synopsis.
The comic begins a millennia ago with Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon deciding to put their plan into action to form a new, all-female society of warriors. However, their secretive existence could not stay hidden when a despairing woman named Hippolyta crosses the Amazons’ path, setting in place a series of events that would lead to an outright war in heaven and spurring the creation of Earth’s greatest guardians.
The artist behind the title is the legendary Phil Jimenez. Colorists for the project include Romulo Fajardo, Hi-Fi, and Arif Prianto.
Fans are absolutely loving the extended lore and breathtaking artwork the comic brings.
The almost psychedelic and colorful artwork helmed by Jimenez is already being hailed by some as timeless and “well worth the wait,” after taking over three years to make.
In terms of the story, fans also praised DeConnick’s ferociously feminist telling of the Amazons’ origin story.
Many were in awe of just how all-around well-crafted the debut of the series was from all involved.
Tell us how you felt about Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons in the comments below.