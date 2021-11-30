Comics fans go wild over ‘Wonder Woman Historia’

DC fans are going nuts over the new comic book Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1, which was published Tuesday.

Author Kelly Sue DeConnick, known for her past work with Carol Danvers’ rebranding as Captain Marvel with Marvel comics and the Eisner-nominated mythological wester PRETTY DEADLY, brings us this epic tale that includes the entire story of the Amazons, from whom the heroic Diana Prince hails, according to its official synopsis.

The comic begins a millennia ago with Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon deciding to put their plan into action to form a new, all-female society of warriors. However, their secretive existence could not stay hidden when a despairing woman named Hippolyta crosses the Amazons’ path, setting in place a series of events that would lead to an outright war in heaven and spurring the creation of Earth’s greatest guardians.

The artist behind the title is the legendary Phil Jimenez. Colorists for the project include Romulo Fajardo, Hi-Fi, and Arif Prianto.

Fans are absolutely loving the extended lore and breathtaking artwork the comic brings.

WONDER WOMAN: HISTORIA has give us the new "choose your House" – @kellysue and @Philjimeneznyc have done the Goddess' work in this one!



Go grab #WWHistoria now, cuz I have a feeling it's going to fly off the shelf! pic.twitter.com/cv44FkhFTN — ✊🏾🇵🇷Vita Ayala🏳️‍🌈 (@definitelyvita) November 30, 2021

The almost psychedelic and colorful artwork helmed by Jimenez is already being hailed by some as timeless and “well worth the wait,” after taking over three years to make.

Phil Jimenez, this was worth the wait. Truly great artwork that will stand the test of time is always worth the wait. @Philjimeneznyc



Wonder Woman : Historia #1 out now pic.twitter.com/RvtAoAQ8HV — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) November 30, 2021

Phil Jimenez just absolutely killing it on Wonder Woman Historia today.



Just astonishing to watch, especially a long-time fan of his work. pic.twitter.com/oRosSdmdkO — Ritesh (@riteshwriter) November 30, 2021

Goddess Aphrodite ✨

from Wonder Woman Historia pic.twitter.com/KcYCPCA7Yj — CURSED TO WIN ⚡️ (@ororoswind) November 30, 2021

In terms of the story, fans also praised DeConnick’s ferociously feminist telling of the Amazons’ origin story.

There’s a line I from Wonder Woman Historia that I keep dwelling on because it’s everything:



“History…is written by the victors…The Amazons lost.”



This story feels so fresh because the feminist spirit of the Amazons rings truer and louder here than in any other telling— — Anne Talks Comics! 🎄🏳️‍⚧️🎄 (@AnneComics) November 30, 2021

Many were in awe of just how all-around well-crafted the debut of the series was from all involved.

If there's a single comic you should buy this week, or this month, it should be Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons. I can't express in enough words how beautifully crafted this book is. @kellysue, @Philjimeneznyc, @hificolor, @rfajardojrm, arif prianto and clayton cowles, bravo. pic.twitter.com/PrPdo7z8r8 — zero / nova | read wonder woman historia (@N0VAPRIME) November 30, 2021

