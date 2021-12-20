Fans divided over Marvel’s replacement of controversial Punisher logo

To say that the signature skull logo for The Punisher is iconic may honestly be an understatement. However, it has become synonymous with the hero and several different controversial groups as well. For example, many police officers used altered forms of the symbol in response to Black Lives Matter protests, and several people were spotted wearing it during the January 6th riots at the capitol.

While co-creator of The Punisher Gerry Conway said that he wanted to “reclaim the Punisher skull as a symbol of justice rather than lawless police oppression” back in 2020, it looks like Marvel has decided to abandon it entirely. The company shared several images of their new 13-issue prestige limited series, which showed off the new logo, which you can see in the gallery below.

PUNISHER Vol. 1 Preview (Courtesy of Marvel) 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“This story is the destined next step in the dark and tragic evolution of Frank Castle, from troubled kid to heroic soldier to revenge-driven vigilante…to the duly anointed King of Killers,” said Jason Aaron, former architect of the Avengers comics and writer for the current Punisher comic. “Believe me when I say, I am as excited about this story as anything I’ve ever written for Marvel.”

However, it seems that not every fan is as excited for the major change in the comic as Aaron is. Quite a few Marvel fans online haven’t been mincing words, with at least one going so far as to call it garbage.

Woo boy the new punisher symbol is garbage. How do you go from an icon intimidating symbol to a goofy spoof version? 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JUrjJcSUw8 — Joe M Sonntag (@JoeMSonntag1) December 20, 2021

Another user suggested that changing the logo at all wasn’t the correct move, especially if it just looks worse. Instead, they suggested that using the same old logo while making the character extremely unappealing to those who had taken it up wrongly for their causes would be far more effective.

Even Punisher actor Jon Bernthal agreed that the people co-opting the logo didn’t understand it. “These people are misguided, lost, and afraid,” he said in a tweet back in January of 2021. “They have nothing to do with what Frank stands for or is about.” He may have approved of this strategy with this in mind.

The thing is: these people don't read comics, they read headlines and YouTube thumbnails. If you change the logo they won't care, they'll still use the old symbol. You make Frank a "cuck snowflake" and that'll get circulated and making his symbol less mesmerizing to these people. — Festive Von Doom (@EvanReadsComics) December 20, 2021

However, plenty of people found the new logo quite appealing, especially as it took on a particularly Asian flair in its design.

Bro samurai punisher with an oni punisher skull



That sounds fucking awesome



Comic book needs are too fucking sensitive “oh sjws changing things will kill marvel “

Bitch Spider-Man made all the money ever this weekend

Calm your tits pic.twitter.com/30Vtnjf2Dn — good buddy juan OFTHEDEAD Ortiz (@ofthedead209) December 20, 2021

One user even thought this might be a sign that the iconic character may return to the MCU proper through future Shang-Chi movies due to this.

I’m calling it now, they’re gonna reintroduce Punisher via the Shang Chi spinoff, and jump straight to him being an enforcer for the Hand (who will probably rival Xialing) before said events make him a solo act and then we get his MCU solo film. pic.twitter.com/fMqs4q1zWt — 🔴🔱⚫️ Angela’s Son.⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@Tchalla_Fett) December 20, 2021

The next chapter of Punisher hits bookstores in March 2022.